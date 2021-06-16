Internal strife, remoteness from army and economic crisis cause problems for Imran Khan | World news





The pandemonium in the Pakistani National Assembly (PNA) during a budget debate Tuesday with treasury and opposition benches throwing objects and shouting curses reflects the Imran Khan government’s inability to stem political chaos growing in the country.

Although the Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) is unlikely to face a credible political threat from the opposition alliance PDM or PML-N, which itself is involved in an internal quarrel, it is the internal struggles within the party in power coupled with economic crisis and the endemic corruption which weigh on the party in power.

A senior politician in Pakistan’s Punjab province and key PTI member Jahangir Tareen split from the ruling party in May, forming his own splinter group with around 35 like-minded lawmakers from national and provincial assemblies. Tareen, who has been implicated in a corruption case, is considered close to the country’s military junta. Businessman and sugar mogul, Tareen is known to have courted many politicians to join the Khans party, helping it win the elections that made him prime minister in 2018.

Another worrying factor for Prime Minister Khan is the involvement of government officials in the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam. It has been alleged in local reports that billions of dollars have been made in real estate transactions under the project since its conception in 2017. This severely undermined the credibility of Imran Khan’s anti-corruption crusade and the vision. bride from Naya Pakistan.

Despite all this, the Pakistani government put the current opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, on a no-fly list. Sharif had a court order allowing him to travel abroad for medical reasons. Investigative agencies were also ordered to reopen a ten-year-old corruption case against the Sharif brothers, which had been finally closed by the court. Shahbaz Sharif was chief minister of the Punjab and maintains close ties with the military.

Apart from that, soaring inflation, cries of bad governance and the growing unpopularity of the PTI government have strained the military’s relationship with Imran Khan.

The government’s claims of a 3.9 percent growth rate of the country’s GDP were disputed by the opposition and called them fraudulent. The point is, the Pakistani economy continues to be bogged down with repayment pressures due to external debt as a result of which Islamabad has sought to restructure China’s $ 3 billion debt and the sector’s circular debt. of electricity includes $ 1.3 billion in arrears from China. electricity companies.

To add to the unease of Imran Khan’s government, there is the internal security situation with the increase in terrorist activities – mainly in Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh and Punjab. Baluch insurgents continue to attack security forces, their suspected informants and workers on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project. Sunni terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba / Jamaat-ud-Dawah, Jaish-e-Mohammed and their affiliates continue to operate freely in public with impunity.

Khan has taken countermeasures to consolidate his political position by undermining the military’s efforts to engage the opposition and even stoking public sentiment about relations with India in direct violation of the army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwas qualified the efforts to calm things down between the two countries. As a result, the hybrid arrangement remains in a state of suspended animation, and the military’s stake in Imran Khan steadily decreases with diminishing returns.

What seriously damaged relations between the military and the civilian government was the presentation by the authorities to power of success stories in the field of foreign policy, such as the visit of May 7 to 9 of Imran Khan in Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin. Salman. The visit took place under the watchful eyes of Pakistani army chief General Bajwa, who reached Saudi Arabia earlier on May 4, but the fact has been underestimated.

There was also a lot of noise in the local media about Islamabad’s pro-Palestinian pro-Palestinian role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. On the flip side, an important meeting between Pakistani NSA Moeed Yusuf and US NSA Jake Sullivan in Geneva has been downplayed despite the former offering special economic incentives to the United States in an attempt to reach out to the Biden administration. The early withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan will be a major concern for Islamabad, as cross-border attacks in KP and Balochistan are likely to increase as the Taliban and the Afghan government fight for Kabul on the Durand line. Fallout from the upcoming battle for Kabul will further instability in Pakistan.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos