A $ AP Rocky says Donald Trump’s involvement in Swedish assault trial “made it worse”





Donald Trump became involved in the Swedish assault trial of A $ AP Rocky in July 2019. Arturo Holmes / Joe Raedle via Getty

In July 2019, A $ AP Rocky was arrested in Sweden after a fight with two men.

The rapper was convicted, but Trump helped get him released from Swedish prison in August 2019.

Rocky recently said Trump’s involvement was a “chess blow” and “made it a little worse.”

A $ AP Rocky recently revealed his thoughts on Donald Trump’s involvement in his 2019 Swedish assault trial.

In his new documentary “Stockholm Syndrome”, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on Sunday, rapper “Praise The Lord” opened up about his street fight with two men in Sweden, detained in the foreign country, and then having – President come to his aid.

The Swedish court put Rocky behind bars in July while police investigated the June altercation, considering the American rapper to be a flight risk. But later that month Trump stepped in, and on August 2, 2019, the court granted Rocky probation, allowing him to return home without jail time.

However, the 32-year-old Harlem native apparently refused to properly thank Trump and his team for their help in his release, leaving the administration angry, according to a 2019 Yahoo report.

“The White House didn’t ask for anything. There were no conditions, but my condition was that all I ask you to do is say thank you,” Darrell Scott, Trump’s representative, told the manager. of the rapper. , according to the same Yahoo report.

In the documentary, the A $ AP Mob member reflected on his bail and revealed genuine concerns about Trump’s involvement in the process.

“It was a chess move and they tried a lot to force themselves,” he said in the film, according to Rolling Stone. “Actually, I had no problem saying thank you to the man, especially if he helped me. This is the story they are pushing: that he took me out. didn’t release me. On the contrary, he made it a little worse. “

“I was a little afraid that Trump would screw it up,” he added. “But on the other hand, I’m like, ‘This is what’s going on, man.'”

The rapper continued, “You want as much support as you can and it’s like, ‘Oh, the president is backing you. “It made me feel good. Because for the most part I don’t think he ever knows what’s going on in urban communities. I was grateful for that, I can’t lie. I was as scared as I was. it puts me in danger of being in [jail] longer.”

A $ AP Rocky attends Rihanna’s 4th Annual Diamond Ball. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

At the time, Trump told reporters that “scores of members of the African American community” had drawn his attention to Rocky’s case and urged him to support rapper “Sundress.”

“Personally, I don’t know A $ AP Rocky, but I can tell you that he has huge support from the African American community in this country. In the archive footage featured in the documentary, according to Rolling Stone.

Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West were among those voters who called Trump and fought to free the rapper from Swedish prison.

“Rocky and Kanye have been friends for a long time and I’ve done a lot of justice reforms and bills with this administration,” Kardashian said in the documentary, according to Rolling Stone. “So I was forced to contact the White House and call my contacts there to see what we can really do.”

