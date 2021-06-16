Politics
EXCLUSIVE China to unveil tough new rules for private tutoring industry sources
- Crackdown to include trial ban on private vacation lessons
- New rules will be announced next week
- About $ 120 billion private tutoring industry
- Advertising to be curbed and tuition fees under control
HONG KONG, June 16 (Reuters) – China is set to unveil a much harsher-than-expected crackdown on the country’s $ 120 billion private tutoring industry, four sources told Reuters, including prohibitions on trying private lessons and restrictions on advertising.
The new rules, which aim to both ease the pressure on schoolchildren and increase the country’s birth rate by lowering the cost of living for families, could be announced as early as next week and take effect next month, said two of the people with knowledge of the plans. .
The imposition of a trial ban on online and offline private lessons during the summer and winter holidays in Beijing, Shanghai and other major cities, as cited by the sources, goes far beyond planned measures first reported by Reuters last month. Read more
“The new rules would be stricter than expected,” said one of the sources, a person close to the regulators drafting the new rules. “The industry should prepare for the worst.
Ban on trial vacations, which adds to plans to ban online and offline tutoring on weekends during school time, could deprive tutoring businesses of 70-80% of their revenue annuals, two of the sources said.
The changes being developed by the Department of Education and other authorities target the fierce tutoring market for K-12 students, or K-12 students, an industry that has grown rapidly in recent years.
More than 75% of Kindergarten to Grade 12 students – aged around 6 to 18 – in China took after-school tutoring classes in 2016, according to the latest figures from the China Education Society , and anecdotal evidence suggests this percentage has increased.
The planned crackdown on the industry, which Reuters had previously forced at least one large company providing tutoring services to put a billion dollar fundraiser on ice, is being led from above, said three of the sources. Read more
President Xi Jinping said last week that schools should be responsible for student learning, rather than tutoring companies.
“Education departments are correcting this phenomenon,” Xi Jinping said.
The State Council’s Information Office and the Education Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The ban on weekend vacations and private lessons would be enforced in nine municipalities and provinces, including Beijing, Shanghai and Jiangsu, for twelve months before being extended nationwide, one of the sources said.
“Although the rules should be adopted on a trial basis, you would be surprised if other areas do not follow suit and even initiate stricter regulations to be politically correct,” the source said.
Tutoring on weekdays, which currently runs until 8-9 p.m., would be limited to the trial areas, two of the sources said.
“Excessive” advertising online and offline, especially in mainstream media and public places, will be banned, two of the sources said, adding that tuition fees would be tightly controlled.
The four sources declined to be named because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
‘BABY CHICKEN’
As incomes rise in China, affluent families are eager to see their children succeed in an increasingly competitive society.
The competition is so fierce that it has spawned a popular term in parenting circles. Jiwa, or “baby chicken,” refers to anxious parents who inject energy into their children’s “chicken blood” by instructing them in extracurricular classes.
In addition to protecting stressed students, Beijing sees the changes as a financial incentive for couples to have more children as it seeks to support a rapidly falling birth rate, the sources said.
The cost of raising a child in urban China, of which education is a big part, has deterred many expectant parents.
China’s population has grown over the past 10 years through 2020 at the slowest rate in decades, according to the country’s latest census last month, raising concerns that its shrinking workforce may not be able to to support an increasingly older population. Read more
($ 1 = 6.4053 yuan Chinese renminbi)
Reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Jane Wardell
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
