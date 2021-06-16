The internet has found a Donald Trump lookalike in Pakistan





Donald Trump (L) and his Pakistani lookalike (R).

A kulfi seller from Pakistan is now famous on the internet for his striking resemblance to former US President Donald Trump. In a video that has taken social media by storm, the kulfi vendor can be heard singing in the streets – and while his voice has certainly impressed more than a few viewers, it was his resemblance to Donald Trump that made the talk. Internet.

The video was shared on Instagram and Twitter on Thursday by Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy, who praised the awesome voice of the kulfi seller and asked if anyone could put him in touch with the man. In the 23-second clip, the elderly man, who is believed to have suffered from albinism, can be seen wearing pajamas as he stood in front of his ice cream cart.

Wow. Qulfi walaya bhai, Kya baat ha pic.twitter.com/YJeimzhboJ

Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) June 10, 2021

The clip has received thousands of views on social media platforms. Many praised the man’s voice, while others commented on his appearance and manners, which they found quite similar to Mr. Trump’s.

“Trump in Pakistan sells kulfi,” wrote one Twitter user.

Trump in Pakistan sells Kulfi ???? # Trump # Netanyahu #_____ https: //t.co/XWjnWDL1BJ

Adnan Keyani (@adnankiani) June 14, 2021

“He looks like Trump,” remarked another.

He looks like Trump

Emran (@Inzls) June 10, 2021

Several users identified him as a resident of Sahiwal in Punjab, Pakistan.

He’s from Sahiwal and luckily he’s outside my friends house

(@ Muzeei1) June 11, 2021

This man is from Sahiwal.

Abdul Basit (@ AbdulBa81881372) June 11, 2021

The reactions were pretty much the same on Instagram, where the video racked up over 200 comments.

“He is from Sahiwal. We grew up with his voice and his kulfi on our streets,” commented one Instagram user.

“Looks = Donald Trump. Soul = Naseebo Lal,” said another, referring to the famous Pakistani folk singer.

This is not the first time that the Internet has found a Donald Trump lookalike. A few years ago, a potato farmer in Spain also went viral for her resemblance to the old POTUS.

