China’s digital renminbi initiative is a network, not a currency

Publicly revealed by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) in 2019, the Chinese Central Bank’s (CBDC) Digital Currency Project Electronic payment in digital currency, or DCEPis an initial attempt to rewire the global economic system using emerging financial technology. DCEP is a huge payment and data processing network. Over time, its CBDC, the e-CNY, is expected to completely replace physical species.

So far, public policy debates over the future of the DCEP have focused on its implications for the internationalization of the Chinese currency. Yet the most significant developments concern how DCEP appears to be emerging as a leading financial technology. With the global expansion of Chinese tech giants like Ant Group and Huawei, the DCEP has the potential to transform the global financial system independent of the external use of the RMB. Other countries looking to launch their own CBDCs could adopt the DCEP stack rather than develop independent technologies, making China the world’s leading exporter of central bank money technology optimized for surveillance down to the individual user level. .

Thinking strategically about DCEP requires a paradigm shift in terms of understanding CBDCs as technological systems, and not just as digital currency.

Chinese leaders have already signaled their intention to make the DCEP a cornerstone of post-Western multilateralism, in China’s geostrategic vernacular financial order. Xi Jinping called for China’s global leadership in establishing CBDC standards under the country economic strategy, and openly endorsed the DCEP. As a result, the new China five-year plan understands the goals of advancing digital currency research and development and actively participating in the formulation of international digital security, digital currency regulations and digital technology standards. More broadly, these objectives are part of the state parties intention to export Chinese technology standards worldwide, as reported by the China Standards 2035 project. In response, PBOC officials intervened in international discussions to propose new measures for CBDC interoperability, policy coordination and transaction monitoring.

The system construction intentions behind DCEP have been almost literally lost in translation. Instead, a consensus was established between the interlocutors inside and outside from China that the DCEP is almost exclusively a domestic enterprise and will only go as far as the internationalization of the Chinese currency can carry it. This is short-sighted, however, as it is clear that cross-border applications are already being considered. the PBOC joined with the UAE Central Bank, Hong Kong Monetary Authority and Bank of Thailand on a CBDC-based real-time currency exchange project using distributed ledger technology. In addition, the former PBOC governor, Zhou Xiaochuan predicted that tourism will be the first example of DCEP expansion outside of China. A the third the potential expansion line is a medium of exchange for countries more deeply integrated into the China Belt and Road initiative.

While the use cases for DCEP are still under development, the global expansion of DCEP technology may not be as speculative as it seems, largely due to the role that tech giants play. Chinese multinationals are already playing in the development and deployment of DCEP. In April 2021 Digital China Summit, a national technology exhibition, the main providers of private payment services in China, Group of ants (Alipay) and competitor Tencent (WeBank, WeChatPay), claimed to have provided the DCEP project key technical support throughout its development.

Details of Ant, in particular, underline the role private tech companies to support, and even lead, the research and development that underpins some of China’s most ambitious mega-projects. Ant joined DCEP R&D in 2017 and the Ants mPaaS mobile application development platform and its OceanBase database were used by the PBOCs Digital Currency Research Institute. Ant, along with Tencent, was involved in testing DCEP through pilot testing. PBOC announcements confirmed that Huawei and JD.com are also involved in the DCEP testing and development.

These examples demonstrate that monitoring DCEP requires broadening the view beyond statements specifically designed for external audiences. Rather, more attention should be given to evidence of real networking partnerships and technology platforms that can potentially be leveraged to support implementation.

Analysts should also be wondering what role these private companies can play in spreading Chinese CBDC technology to China and around the world. This is especially important given the large-scale expansion of these three companies (Huawei, Ant and Tencent) Was found by researchers from the ASPI International Cyber ​​Policy Center to have more than 1,300 points of presence abroad. Companies like Ant and Huawei, for example, are already at the forefront of digitization in Africa and the Middle East.

The DCEP is integrated with ants Alipay, and, over time, new financial technology controlled by China’s PBOC could potentially travel wherever Alipay users travel. In countries that receive large numbers of Chinese tourists, more sectors of the economy may be willing to adopt DCEP-compatible technology.

Alipay is already accepted in airports in Europe. If the RMB were ever to become more freely convertible abroad, consumer transactions in RMB could become ubiquitous in countries where the local currency is a less certain store of value. Thanks to Alipay, WeChat Pay, and the new payment service apps developed specifically for use with DCEP, more transactions could ultimately be done through China-based banks, without the need for local intermediaries.

Huawei, although less well known than Ant for mobile payments, represents another use case of DCEP overseas as part of the digital economy infrastructure of other countries. Huawei is a strategic partner of the PBOC Digital Currency Research Institute, with DCEP related projects in databases and distributed networks, in addition to DCEP Compatible Mobile Phones. The company is also already supplier end-to-end mobile money services in Ethiopia. According to Huawei’s own marketing, Huawei Mobile Money has been deployed commercially through 19 countries in 2018; more recent reports indicate that the company has continued to expand in payment services across Africa, and in global money transfer.

Diffusing the capabilities and standards of DCEPs is where the real value of the technology to the party-state lies. Although this fact is repeatedly denied by PBOC officials, the DCEP is moving towards global application with or without an internationalized RMB. The strategic implications extend in multiple directions: technology, standards, commerce, finance and infrastructure. Ultimately, debates over DCEP are debates about how the integrated features of technological and political systems should guide the evolution of economic rights and privacy.