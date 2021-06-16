Government ensures IKN Development pays attention to local aspirations





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The government is ensuring that the project The national capital (IKN) di East Kalimantan will pay attention to the side of local wisdom and for its presence it requires a government regulation which is transmitted through a regional regulation (Perda). “This regional regulation will become the legal basis of the IKN to take into account local wisdom”, said the deputy chief of staff of the presidency IV Juri Ardiantoro during a dialogue with the regional communication forum of the leaders of Penajam. Paser at the DPRD office of Penajam Paser de Nord, Wednesday (16 / 6/2021) cited in the official press release. The jury revealed that currently the (RUU) IKN bill has entered the national legislation program or Prolegnas 2021. However, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) still requires a variety of actual information from the field before submitting the Surpres to the DPR. For the president, Juru said, the voice of the North Penajam Paser community is important information in the IKN development process, especially now that the Covid-19 pandemic is hitting. He also assured that the presidential staff office would continue to oversee all processes related to the development of the IKN. Meanwhile, North Penajam Paser DPRD Chairman Jhon Kenedy agreed that the community must be accommodated in the construction of the new IKN. “There are a lot of people who want to participate by expressing their opinions. They don’t want to be evicted and need existence, ”he said. Previously, the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) continued to prepare plans and studies on the state capital (IKN) pending the ratification of the IKN law. “About IKN, indeed we are preparing designs and studies or software, but we are still awaiting the ratification of the law and President Joko Widodo will announce it,” PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said at the meeting. ” a working meeting with the V DPR Commission, Wednesday (2/6/2020. 2021). He said the budget for IKN does not yet exist, even in the indicative ceiling for fiscal year 2022 there is a record that does not include IKN, food industry, and an integrated industrial zone. These three elements are noted in the Joint Letter of the Minister of Finance and the Minister of National Development Planning / Chief of Bappenas. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

