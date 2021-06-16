Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times





Covered cycles of restriction and isolation amid lagging vaccination rates in Asia and optimistic but cautious momentum ahead of Biden and Putin meeting.

Asia was the champion of the pandemic. What didn’t go well? Across the Asia-Pacific region, countries that have dominated the world to contain the coronavirus are now languishing in the race to put it behind them. As the United States and some Western countries fill planes with vaccinated passengers, countries praised for their early handling of the pandemic are stuck in cycles of restrictions and isolation. In southern China, the spread of the Delta variant has led to a recent lockdown and an effort to test tens of millions of people. Similar outbreaks have reversed progress in Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand and Australia. Most of the borders are still closed. Tolerance for limited lives is dwindling and a main factor contributing to the uncertainty: the lack of vaccines, with campaigns barely underway in many countries. It was like waiting in glue or mud, said a vaccine expert in Melbourne. In Asia, only 21 percent of people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Details: The boost is rooted in decisions made months ago. In the spring of 2020, the United States and European countries took a big bet on vaccines, speeding up approval and spending billions. But in places like Australia, Japan and Taiwan, where the number of cases is low, there was less urgency to buy. Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps. In other developments:

Hopes for relations to thaw as Putin and Biden meet The summit between Presidents Biden Poutin in Geneva on Wednesday is unlikely to radically change US-Russian relations. But he could at least stop the downward spiral. Officials say the talks could open the door to broader arms control and cybersecurity negotiations, and possibly lift some restrictions on each other’s diplomatic missions. The Russians believe Biden is ready to engage widely with Putin despite his concerns about domestic issues.

But a senior US official said Biden would not break bread with Putin. Biden plans to confront Putin with ransomware attacks against US businesses and government agencies, and will demand that Putin stop hosting criminal hacking groups. Details: Wednesday’s summit will also focus on nuclear stability and the future of the New Start Treaty, which limits US and Russian nuclear arsenals. The fight against climate change will be a priority, according to the Kremlin. Related: Russia has been a space power for decades. But now the future of the country’s agenda rests with China, a nascent partnership that reflects the geopolitics of the world today.

Far-right march tests Israeli coalition Right-wing Jewish activists marched through Palestinian neighborhoods in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening after receiving permission from Israel’s new coalition government. The move angered parts of the coalition alliance, prompted threats from the militant group Hamas and gave the government a first test of its unity.

The marchers waved Israeli flags and danced in a plaza central to Palestinian life that was off-limits to Palestinians for much of the month of Ramadan. The tense dead end: Police forced Palestinian residents away from the road, except for people who work in the area. Several passers-by were stopped by officers. A Palestinian was filmed being beaten by police as they cleared the area to make way for protesters. Quote: If we argue over everything, there is no doubt that this coalition will crumble, said Mansour Abbas, the leader of Raam, an Arab Islamist party within the coalition, downplaying the idea of ​​letting it become a wedge. I hope it will pass without escalation. THE LAST NEWS

A booming Amazon fulfillment center in New York City, JFK8, has helped the company record the equivalent of the previous three years’ profits in one. It relied on the technology of mass management of people who hired, monitored and fired without much human contact. But the center burned workers as orders skyrocketed. Our reporters looked at the human cost of Amazon’s effectiveness. ARTS AND IDEAS

Erdogan in Nagorno-Karabakh At the end of last year, the world watched a decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan erupt in six weeks of intense fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, interrupted by a peace deal brokered by Russia. As the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, visiting this week, I met our correspondent Andrew Kramer, who covered the conflict.

When we stopped monitoring the region closely, there was a fragile peace. Most of the Armenian-controlled territories of Nagorno-Karabakh have been returned to Azerbaijan. Where is he now? Above all, the regulations have held up. There have been a few limited skirmishes at the border. Several people have died in shootings along the de facto line of control established by the colony around what remains of Nagorno-Karabakh. What is the significance of Erdogans visit? The colony promised a land link as far as Azerbaijan and theoretically by boat on the Caspian Sea as far as Central Asia. All these Turkish-speaking countries would be connected by this transport from Turkey more directly. The idea of ​​a Pan-Turkic sphere of influence was born in the immediate post-Soviet period. Turkey’s influence and its clear role in helping the Azeri victory may prepare them for a revival of this idea of ​​a Panturque area. Are there other long-term geopolitical outcomes? When the Soviet Union broke up, it created 15 new countries. There were also enclaves that became de facto independent states that were not recognized by the outside world, including Nagorno-Karabakh. It was the only so-called frozen conflict zone that was not controlled by Russia. What this settlement did was bring Russia in. PLAY, WATCH, EAT What to cook

