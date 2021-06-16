What time is PMQ today? When to watch Boris Johnson vs. Keir Starmer ahead of the lockdown extension vote





Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer will face off on Prime Ministers’ Questions this afternoon, before MPs vote on a four-week extension to the lockdown roadmap. On Monday, the Prime Minister announced that Freedom Day would be postponed from June 21 to July 19 due to the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19. This is due to pass in parliament, but Labor is expected to support the extension, so it is almost certain that it will become law. News and insights, direct from Westminster to your inbox What time do PMQ start? PMQs will start at the usual 12 o’clock time and last half an hour. How to watch live There will be a live broadcast of the session here on this page. You can also watch on BBC Parliament, and there will be coverage on Sky News. What to expect Although Labor is set to back the four-week extension until the lockdown restrictions end, it has accused the government of leaving the Delta variant in the country by being too slow to impose restrictions on trip to India, where the strain originated. Sir Keir told LBC radio ahead of the Prime Minister’s announcement on Monday: Here we are, June 21 was supposed to be freedom day, and why don’t we hit it? And it seems not. Response because of the government’s pathetic border policy, absolutely pathetic. They only introduced quarantine in hotels in February of this year I think then only 1% [of travellers]. Then we went through this ridiculous red, amber, green, nobody knows where they’re at on that. On April 9, Pakistan and Bangladesh were added to the government’s red list, the return of which requires a 10-day hotel quarantine. But India was not added until April 23. The inexplicable delay of April 9th ​​I’m thinking of April 23 to put India on the red list, with a lot of people coming in, and then on top of all that and the mix at Heathrow airport of people on lists red and pathetic green lists, says Sir Keir. This is why we are here and the Delta variant came into being because of pathetic border control by governments.

