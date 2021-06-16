MUL vs QUE Dream11 prediction and full roster: Check team captain, vice captain and probable XIs for today’s Pakistan 2021 Super League game, June 16, 9:30 p.m. IST





MUL vs QUE Dream11 team prediction and suggestions for today’s 2021 Pakistani Super League between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators: Multan Sultans will face Quetta Gladiators in the 25th Pakistan Super League game. The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, June 16 at 9:30 p.m. IST.

The Multan Sultans have some brilliant players on their squad including Mohammad Rizwan, Imran Tahir, Rilee Rossouw and many more. However, the franchise has not been consistent in its performance. So the Sultans from afar could claim victory in just three of the seven league games. They will enter the contest against the Quetta Gladiators following an 8 wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi

The Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, succumbed to a scorching outing. After a series of poor performances, the team finally got back on their way to victory. Quetta recorded a victory over Lahore Qalandars by 18 points in his last game. They now hope to continue their winning streak to remain relevant in the league. Sarfaraz Ahmed’s team languished in last place with two wins in eight matches.

Before the match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators; here’s all you need to know:

MUL vs QUE Broadcasting

The Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Channel.

MUL vs QUE live broadcast

The match between MUL vs QUE is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website

MUL vs QUE match details

The next Pakistan Super League 2021 match will be played between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday June 16 at 9:30 p.m. IST.

MUL vs QUE Dream11 team prediction

Captain – Mohammad Nawaz

Vice-captain – Mohammad Rizwan

Suggestion to play XI for MUL vs QUE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Counters: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan

Drummers: Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Jack Wildermuth, Shimron Hetmyer

All-terrain: Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Mohammad Hasnain

MUL vs QUE XI likely

Sultans of Multan: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan

Quetta Gladiators: Usman Khan, Saim Ayub, Jake Weatherald, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Azam Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shinwari, Khurram Shahzad

