Westerners’ response to China has begun, but don’t count on success





There is, moreover, a very obvious reason why the money is not already flowing. The definition of an emerging market, it was said, is one from which it is impossible to escape with its capital intact. Widespread corruption and poor standards of governance make the cost of capital in the developing world about seven times higher than it is here in the West. Very little progress will be made until these standards are improved. China’s state-controlled form of capital allocation has proven to be less demanding than Western market-based private capital, although it should be noted that China faces a growing list of defaulters. payment on its investments in the Belt and Road. The developing world is quickly discovering that it is often unnecessary to dance with the Chinese dragon. There is no shortage of money in the West to finance the global transition to clean energy; the challenge is rather to persuade him to invest. The G7 came with bare bones of a plan, but there is still very little sign of the muscle needed to make it functional. Persuading private capital to invest will require not only a revolution in standards in the developing world, but also quite possibly a relatively high degree of co-investment on the part of Western governments. This can prove to be a problem for governments seeking to rebuild public balance sheets severely damaged by Covid. Yet the intention is there. Chinese leaders like to believe that the two collapses, first of the financial crisis and then of the pandemic, have proven both their own superior economic order and system of governance on several fronts to the West. Undoubtedly, they managed the two crises better. But the response has started; the form of things to come is by no means already established.

