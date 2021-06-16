Jokowi demanded to correct GKI Yasmin, KSP’s resettlement policy: respect the agreement reached





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Deputy V of the Office of Presidential Personnel (KSP), Jaleswari Pramodhawardani said the dispute over the establishment of the Indonesian Christian Yasmin Church (GKI) in Bogor City, West Java, has reached a point of resolution. The government of the city of Bogor handed over a land concession for the construction of a place of worship to the court of GKI Bogor as a relative GKI Yasmine, June 13, 2021 yesterday. Therefore, Jaleswari called on all parties to abide by the agreement. “The agreement that has been reached to resolve disputes between the interested parties deserves to be respected and appreciated,” Jaleswari said in a written statement received. Kompas.com, Wednesday (16/6/2021). Also Read: GKI Yasmin Management Hopes Jokowi Corrects Bogor Mayor Policy Regarding Church Relocation Jaleswari said the GKI Yasmin dispute has been going on for a very long time, up to 15 years. He said the dispute resolution process was not easy and not only drained the energy of conflicting parties, but also human rights activists, local governments and the central government. Settlement through litigation, he said, has not yielded optimal results like other litigation cases. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail A long road of mediation has therefore been covered by involving the stakeholders. “Mediation is a non-contentious approach that is effective in resolving social conflicts because it results in an agreement so that all parties become winners,” Jaleswari explained. Read also: The unfinished controversy of GKI Yasmin … According to Jaleswari, the relocation or granting of land is an encouraging solution to the GKI Yasmin dispute. This settlement also received the support of a number of parties, such as the City Council of Indonesian Ulemas of Bogor (MUI) and the Bogor City Religious Harmony Forum (FKUB). Jaleswari hopes that conflict resolution will be an impetus to strengthen tolerance and coexistence between social groups. This is important to strengthen the life joints of the nation and the state.

