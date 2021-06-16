A year later, China builds a great wall of lies to hide its setback

The first Chinese response to Galwan’s face-to-face refused to accept any Chinese casualties. Then the country said it would not reveal the number of Chinese soldiers who died in the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. The Chinese sham was, we have no information to add up.

The following was intended to refute the Indian media claim that more than 40 Chinese soldiers died in the clash. China’s foreign minister called it fake news. Prior to that, Chinese state media Global Times had previously claimed that China’s losses were well below 20 on the Indian side. This has extended the Chinese government’s propaganda: The reason China has not released the death toll is because China also wants to avoid an escalation. If China releases the number, which is below 20, the Indian government would be under pressure again.

In July 2020, a U.S. intelligence assessment claimed that China was refusing to conduct proper burials and in-person funerals for its fallen heroes, who Indian interceptions numbered as 43. Americans said China lost 35 soldiers in the Galwan clash.

Chinese propaganda of the sham continued for eight months, until February when, for the first time, she accepted that she had lost four soldiers in the Galwan confrontation, in an attempt to to present a courageous front which implied that the number of Indian victims was much higher, at 20.

But even then, Beijing did not do it on its own, but, in fact, was forced to accept the truth.

First and foremost was Russia, a country which, although friends with India, also comes very close to China with Chinese President Xi Jinping calling Russian President Vladimir Putin his best friend these days. -this. Refusing a report from this country’s public news agencies was going to be very difficult.

Russian media affiliated with the TASS state published a report that put the number of Chinese soldiers dead in the Galwan clash at 45. Contrary to the news from some American sources, which China categorically denies as anti-Chinese propaganda, this is from a country it is now a good friend of China.

This was further corroborated by Lieutenant General YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding Chief of the North Indian Army Command. In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Lt. Gen. YK Joshi said: I don’t want to estimate. We were able to pick up a large number of wounded who were picked up on stretchers and brought back. Over 60 in fact, but they were fatal or non-fatal, you can’t say that with authority so I won’t hazard a number on that. But you know that recently the Russian agency TASS released a figure of 45 and I think that might be the figure we can look at. It could be more too.

But the country which has border disputes with twenty other nations has tried to dilute it.

China in the 21st century still lives with the false pride of imposing and winning the 1962 war against India and of forcibly occupying 20% ​​of its territory in Jammu and Kashmir; he cannot easily admit that he has lost more soldiers than India in a clash.

A report published in The Print in March 2021 said that even different groups in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China were unsure of the number of Chinese casualties in the clash. Different teams negotiating options for troop disengagement at friction points in Ladakh cited different numbers as 4, 9 or 14. This meant that China was running propaganda machines targeting even its own officials and PLA representatives and soldiers. .

Why China Lied First, it was the usual Chinese propaganda

China has always kept this shade of opacity to show itself as always having the upper hand over India. He always cites the victory of the 1962 war whenever India and China see heightened tensions. China claims all of Arunachal Pradesh and calls it part of southern Tibet. China does not recognize Ladakh as Union Territory of the Indian Government and is still trying to enter it. And China is already seated on occupied Indian lands in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir-Kashmir Indian Union territory.

China does this through its army, the PLA, and its wolf-warrior diplomatic style, and by accepting that the world’s projected superpower that is trying to corner the world’s only superpower, the United States, has lost more than double soldiers in a clash with India which it claims to have strongly defeated in the 1962 war, occupying geographically strategic parts of its territory, would not only have frustrated PLA officials and soldiers, but also the entire leadership of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) led by Xi Jinping who wants to expand his expansionist agenda around the world.

Beijing, as in the past, tried to erect a wall of lies as it faced enormous domestic pressure over reports across the world confirming that China had lost more troops and that Xis’ political rivals could have use it against him to corner him.

So the first answer was an outright rebuttal. But when it was no longer possible to deny it, he tried to show that the Chinese soldiers, in fact, had the upper hand in the confrontation.

Second, he was stunned by aggressive India this time around

India, this time, was in an advantageous position, captured many strategic heights in eastern Ladakh, and could monitor PLA movements. It was accompanied by an increase in military personnel and a permanent deployment of troops, a clear break with the past.

In short, India was this time in a superior position after the Galwan confrontation and made it clear to China that disengagement this time means “simultaneous and equal on both sides to address future security concerns.”

China did not want to give India the upper hand in the talks. To negotiate with a changed and more aggressive India, Beijing needed balanced Chinese teams at the discussion table and it would not be a possibility if the PLA were portrayed as a losing force. China needed a team of its wolf-warrior diplomatic representatives and PLA soldiers to block, extend or stab India, as if they were superior and India must bow.

China therefore needed motivated heroes, not fallen soldiers, to discuss troop disengagement and convince India to move away from sticking points. China did not want demoralized PLA cadres at the table with India. So he decided to keep even most of the PLA troops behind the wall of his lies and counterclaims.

Eleven rounds of talks with corps commanders have taken place so far. China is now proposing important talks at the general level for the disengagement of the troops. India and China have followed a mutual disengagement from the northern and southern shores of Pangong Tso but China is unwilling to withdraw further from the plains of Depsang, Gogra and Hot Springs. And he is also not ready to commit to a future disengagement from friction zones.

