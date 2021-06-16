Mike Pompeo’s relentless ambition





Mike Pompeo doesn’t wait.

The former Trump administration official – he served as secretary of state and head of the CIA – on Tuesday launched a super PAC to run for president in 2024 to support Republicans running for office in 2022.

Known as CAVPAC (Champion American Values ​​PAC), Pompeo kicked off the new organization in an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

“We teach kids the wrong things,” Pompeo told Hewitt. “We have to get it right. We have to make sure that our young people who, our young women don’t have to compete with young men in sport. We can’t get our voices canceled.”

Sounds a lot like Trump, right? Which is of course voluntary.

If there was a star in the Trump administration – besides Trump himself – it was Pompeo, who was torn from the relative obscurity of the Kansas Congressional delegation to lead the CIA. He and Trump got along so well – all as part of the Pompeo Plan – that the then president appointed him secretary of state, the country’s top diplomat.

(In a long profile of Pompeo in 2019 by The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser, Pompeo was called a ‘heat-seeking missile’ for Trump uh, later, by an unnamed former ambassador.) Pompeo, unlike another official at the administration Nikki Haley, who has been publicly deferential to her former boss, has made no apologies for his interest in running for the White House. He spent two days in Iowa and zoomed in on a fundraiser in New Hampshire in April. “I will never stop fighting for America First, even after my tenure as Secretary of State,” he tweeted just before stepping down. “There is always more work to be done and I look forward to continuing to share and engage with you on the next step.” “Sean, I’m always up for a good fight,” Pompeo told Sean Hannity Fox News in April when asked about his future plans. . “I care deeply about America. You and I have been part of the conservative movement for a very long time now. I intend to continue.”

Oh, he continues, okay.

The point: Pompeo wants to be on the front lines if and when Trump says ‘no’ to 2024. The risk of his aggressiveness, of course, is by siding with the former president, who doesn’t like being steals its show.

