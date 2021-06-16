Cummings texts show Boris Johnson calls Matt Hancock totally desperate | Dominique cummings





Boris Johnson has described Matt Hancock as utterly desperate during the early stages of the pandemic, concerned about health secretaries’ test promises, new text messages posted by Dominic Cummings have revealed. Writing on Substack, the former chief assistant to the Prime Minister posted a host of texts and documents from Cobra emergency meetings which he said would tackle what he called lies from Downing Street and the secretary to Health on the early management of the pandemic. Cummings had been asked to turn over documents to a select committee investigation into the pandemic, but missed the committees deadline before Hancock testified last week. He said the Health Secretary offered a new version of the reality that he was responsible for increasing testing capacity and that Hancock continued the abandoned strategy of single peak herd immunity until the 16th. March. Tests, like vaccines, were taken out of his control in May due to his incompetence and dishonesty, Cummings wrote on Substack. He said Hancock told No.10 that the supply of PPE was fully under control during the week of March 23, which Cummings described as false assurance, meaning weeks were wasted which could have been used to procure protective equipment. If No.10 is willing to lie so deeply and widely on these vital issues of life and death last year, he cannot be trusted now either on Covid or any other crucial issue of war and peace, he wrote. Hancock continues to have direct responsibility for things like treatment of variants and care homes. To have such a secretary of state in a key role is a disaster guaranteed. It is urgent for public safety that he be fired. He said Johnson was urging ministers to hold Parliament to false accounts and the public inquiry would not hold the prime minister sufficiently accountable. He said Johnson intended to step down two years after the next election in order to earn money. So either we live with chronic dysfunction for another 5 years or so, or some force comes in. WhatsApp messages posted by Dominic Cummings. Photograph: https://dominiccummings.substack.com/ Cummings said he was torn by posting private WhatsApp messages, but Hancock challenged him to the select committee to provide evidence and suggested his account was fake. In text messages posted to the blog, Cummings said Hancock said in the morning meeting on March 24 that there would be ten thousand tests a day by March 30 and 100,000 a day in a month. On March 26, the day Johnson tested positive for Covid, Cummings texted the Prime Minister saying Hancocks testing plans were in chaos and the Health Secretary would not meet his 10,000 pledge tests. Johnson wrote, from the photo on the Cummings blog: Totally desperate. For his fucking desperate performance in testing in March alone, Hancock should have been replaced and the worst was yet to come, Cummings wrote.

