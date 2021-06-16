The PML-N, not the PTI, is responsible for the chaos in the National Assembly, Dr Shahbaz Gill





Pakistan’s National Assembly witnessed unruly scenes on Tuesday over budget proposals from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. During the House sitting, members of the Treasury and opposition benches created chaos on the floor and even cursed each other, according to a video of the incident. The deliberations of the lower house were adjourned by the Speaker after the incident.

The situation in parliament has led political commentators and analysts to question the state of Pakistani democracy. Dr Shahbaz Gill, Prime Minister’s adviser on political communication, told Dr Moeed Pirzada on his 92 News program that the tradition of creating disorder in the assembly was introduced by the former ruling party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the day Prime Minister Imran Khan was sworn in.

As Dr Shahbaz Gill lays out his political science theory of how the PTI has become rogue and uncivilized under the evil influence of the PMLN, Malik Ahmed Khan, like a naughty schoolboy, ignoring the moralizing professor, plays with his cell phone !

– Moeed Pirzada (@MoeedNj) June 15, 2021

Let me tell you how it all started. When the Prime Minister was sworn in in 2018, they [PML-N] did not allow him to say even a single word. We did our best to stay calm, but now we have decided to respond to them in the same motto, he said.

There is another view that scenes in parliament highlight political progress in the country, where politicians and workers from major political parties were seen fighting in the streets a year ago, now appear to be returning. in parliament.

However, Dr Moeed Pirzada created a poll on Twitter and asked: So what do we think of the "Pakistani Democracy Book War" waged with copies of the budget in the National Assembly? Isn't that better than fighting in the streets, like we did between 1970 and 2014? Are we improving then?

So what do we think of the “Pakistani Democracy Book War” waged with copies of the budget in the National Assembly? Isn’t that better than fighting in the streets, like we did between 1970 and 2014? Are we improving then?

– Moeed Pirzada (@MoeedNj) June 15, 2021

According to the latest results, 1,083 people shared their opinion and said: No, down (76.1%). Only 23.9% of people think Yes, We Getting Civilized.

Terms of opposition Imran Khan selected

The government maintains that the opposition appeal chosen by Prime Minister Imran Khan is shameful and potentially blocks all possible avenues for dialogue. Notably, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the first person to call him Prime Minister while congratulating Imran Khan during the opening session of the National Assembly last year shortly. after the elections.

This was taken lightly at first without much reaction from Imran Khan’s quarters, but since then almost all opposition lawmakers have started calling him selected instead of elected prime minister. This practice continued in parliament and even in press conferences and television broadcasts until Sunday, when lawmakers were officially banned from labeling Imran Khan a “selected prime minister.”

Vice President Qasim Khan Suri had to render the ruling, saying that the use of the word for House Leader (Prime Minister) in the National Assembly was an insult to the entire House.

He said the use of the word for the prime minister was against the rules of procedure and business conduct.

The vice-presidents’ decision came in response to a point of order raised by Energy Minister Umer Ayub Khan. The minister said calling the chosen House leader was a violation of the rules and an insult to the entire House. He said that the use of the chosen word for a prime minister who has been elected through a democratic process is an insult to the system.

Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan became Prime Minister of Pakistan after his party won the 2018 elections with an overwhelming majority with 123 seats out of a total of 272 contested general seats. The total number of seats in the National Assembly is 342 including 272 general seats, 60 seats reserved for women and 10 seats reserved for minorities.

I did not climb on the shoulders of any dictator; I reached this place after struggling for 22 years, Prime Minister Imran Khan said after winning elections last year, dispelling the impression that he had been installed by the military.







