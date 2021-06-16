Woes mount for legal loyalists who pushed Trump’s election conspiracies | American politics





A team of conservative lawyers who still push for disinformation that echoes Donald Trump’s false claim that the election was rigged are now fighting federal investigations, libel lawsuits and scrutiny by threatening bars cripple their legal careers.

Former Justice Department officials say Trump’s legal loyalists are weakening confidence in the U.S. electoral system by persistently repeating its baseless claims. They note that some are actively supporting Republican campaigns in key states to change election laws seen as undermining the voting rights of communities of color.

Take Sidney Powell, a pro-Trump conspiracy promoter and former federal prosecutor.

After a brief stint on Trump’s legal team last December, where she made insane statements about voter fraud due to a voting machine company’s alleged ties to Venezuela, which sparked a $ 1.3 billion libel lawsuit against her, Powell was ridiculed in late May for telling a Dallas QAnon meeting that Trump could be reinstated this summer.

There’s also electoral law veteran Cleta Mitchell, who was on Trump’s infamous January call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, where Trump urged him to find more than 11,000 votes to block. the victory of Joe Bidens. Mitchell is currently leading a $ 10 million FreedomWorks campaign in seven states to tighten election laws in a way that is seen as reducing voting rights.

Trump’s high-pressure appeal led the Fulton County District Attorney to open a criminal investigation.

Meanwhile, Atlanta attorney L Lin Wood, who worked with Powell in Georgia in an effort to overturn Bidens’ victory by filing baseless fraud lawsuits, told Talking Points Memo he had donated $ 50,000 to help fund a bizarre vote audit in Arizona’s largest county, even though Bidens is vouched for there.

Known for his frenzied advocacy for Trump, including accusing Vice President Mike Pence of being executed by a firing squad, Lin has other legal issues in Georgia, where he is battling a bar demand in Georgia. ‘State for him to take a confidential mental skill. examination after conducting a thorough examination of his alleged legal misconduct.

Additionally, Georgia election officials in February launched an investigation into allegations that Wood voted illegally in the state last year after buying a house in neighboring South Carolina. Wood has denied voting illegally.

But among Trump’s staunch legal allies, Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal advocate during the campaign, faces the gravest threats in a broad federal probe into whether he broke lobbying disclosure laws by representing foreign officials in Ukraine while working to pick up dirt on Biden to boost Trumps electoral chances.

Sidney Powell with Rudy Giuliani in Washington in November. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

The federal investigation, led by U.S. prosecutors in the same New York office that Giuliani once headed, gathered potentially damaging evidence in late April when FBI agents raided Giuliani’s Manhattan home and office and seized more 10 cell phones and other electronic equipment.

Other pro-Trump lawyers are also feeling legal warmth.

Former federal prosecutor Joe diGenova and his wife Victoria Toensing, who shared a million dollar contract with a Ukrainian oligarch fighting extradition to the United States for corruption and allegedly aided Giulianis Ukraine’s efforts, appear to have been trapped in part of the Giuliani investigation. Using a search warrant, federal agents took a cell phone from Toensing in late April on the same day that Giuliani raided, but Toensing said she was told she was not a target.

Former senior Justice Department officials are expressing dismay at the conduct of Trump’s legal allies.

Donald Ayer, the former deputy attorney general in the George HW Bush administration, said he was amazed at the turn Giuliani, Powell and diGenova have taken to become Trump’s cheerleaders and his assault on democracy.

I’ve known them all for the past several decades, as they each held positions of respect and some distinction, Ayer said. It’s a real headache for me, given this context, that they’ve each become so completely out of touch with reality in pursuit of a totally unworthy cause.

Other ministry veterans say pro-Trump lawyers likely have mercenary motives.

Lawyers who make absurd and counterfactual statements to the public usually only do so when there’s something going on for them and it usually means money, said Paul Pelletier, the former acting head of the fraud section of the DoJ.

But there is no doubt that Trump’s legal allies are feeling painful consequences after making suspicious charges.

Powell and Giuliani have both been the subject of $ 1.3 billion libel lawsuits from Dominion Voting Systems for conspiratorial statements that linked the Denver-based election materials company to infamous fraud schemes.

Powell and Giuliani separately argued that the lawsuits should be dismissed. Powell pointed out that his questionable claims were protected by First Amendment free speech rights.

Yet Powell’s defense was damaged in May when her attorneys incongruously claimed that she was simply hyperbolic in accusing Dominion of having ties to left-wing Venezuela, and that reasonable people would not accept such statements as facts but would consider them only as assertions waiting to be tested by the courts through adversarial proceedings.

However, the legal threats Giuliani faces are considerably higher due to the expansion of the investigation by prosecutors two years ago into whether he was an unregistered foreign agent for Ukrainian officials who were helping the government. lawyer in his search for damaging information about Biden.

The criminal investigation reportedly focuses on Giulianis’ role in Trump’s sacking of US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch in May 2019, a move Giuliani and two close associates have separately indicted on charges of breaches of funding for the campaign promoted, and a key issue in Trumps first arraignment.

After the recent FBI raid that obtained his legal devices, Giuliani denounced the federal investigation: he said he had not pressured anyone in the US government on behalf of any foreign official, and said to Fox News that the investigation was trying to trick him.

But more damaging details of Giulianis’ pro-Trump Ukraine blitz were released last week by CNN, after securing a secret 2019 recording where Giuliani aggressively coaxed a senior Ukrainian official into aiding Trump by investigating baseless plots involving Biden, whose son was on a board of directors of a Ukrainian gas company.

Additionally, after Giulianis’ attorneys invoked attorney-client privilege to limit the use of potentially damaging documents from the raid, a New York judge acting at the behest of federal prosecutors asked a retired judge to ‘review the seized documents and decide what it was. investigators can use when pursuing possible criminal charges.

