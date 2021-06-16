Islamist group PA 212 aims to dig out former ally Prabowo ahead of 2024 presidential election





Once friends, they were then enemies, and it now seems impossible to rebuild the figurative bridge between the Islamist group Persaudaraan Alumni 212 (PA 212) and the Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto if the burn of the first on the second is something to be done. . PA 212, who abandoned his political support for party chairman Gerindra after joining President Joko Widodos’ cabinet as defense minister, said there was absolutely no way he would support Prabowo’s he decided to run for president in 2024. I am on [Prabowo], whoever his partner, will struggle to win 2024, PA 212 leader Slamet Maarif said today. [Prabowo] wouldn’t want to run anymore. Hed be ashamed of being an eternal loser presidential candidate. Prabowo, who lost to Jokowi in two successive elections, has yet to even indicate he will run in 2024, although recent polls place him comfortably in advance the likes of Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan. Barring constitutional changes, Jokowi is not eligible for a third term. Prabowo led a coalition of opposition parties backed by extremist Islamic groups who united under PA 212 in their attempt to disrupt the dominance of the supremely dominant government coalition led by the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P ). PA 212 distanced itself from Prabowo after the former military general publicly made peace with Jokowi following the 2019 election. The group was completely betrayed when it joined the president’s cabinet. That said, PA 212 has lost much of its political luster since the 2019 elections, especially with one of its prominent leaders Rizieq Shihab. sentenced to prison for flouting COVID-19 protocols. Subscribe to The Coconuts podcast to learn about new trends and pop culture from Southeast Asia and Hong Kong every Friday!



