Mafiosi accuse Turkish government of drug and arms trafficking

In Turkey, the scandal continues after the exiled local mafia leader accused the Turkish government of drug and arms trafficking. There have been reports of his detention, but they remain unconfirmed. So who is Sedat Peker, what does he blame the Turkish government for and why has he become a problem for President Erdogan and his ministers?

Turkey mafia boss Sedat Peker

Sedat Peker, known as the leader of an organized criminal group that currently resides in an undefined location outside Turkey, posted videos on his YouTube channel.

In his video messages, Peker reports on the corruption of current and former Turkish authorities, heads of security agencies, authoritative politicians and businessmen. Peker’s video series exposes major financial frauds, including drug trafficking through Venezuela and illegal arms shipments to Syria.

Reports on the arrest of Sedat Peker

For the first time since posting his new video last weekend, Peker hasn’t reached out to his social media followers with a new video. On June 13, several sources reported that he was arrested at his home in the United Arab Emirates following a special operation carried out by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization with Qatari colleagues.

Sedat Peker’s lawyer, Ozlem Gyurses, refuse these reports but his location remains unknown as well as the reasons why he disappeared from social networks.

Sedat Peker with his wife, lawyer Ozge Yilmaz

Minister of the Interior and “troll factory”

One of Sedat Peker’s most discussed statements concerns Turkey’s current Interior Minister Suleiman Soil.

In one of his videos, the mob boss noted that he had been friends with Soylu’s father for 30 years, supporting the current minister early in his career. When Soylu became minister, he protected Beijing out of gratitude for its support.

Needle start his address with the words: Suleiman Soylu, do you remember how you informed me that a criminal case had been opened against me, promised to warn me if the case took a dangerous scenario and provided me with custody from police ?

Peker then explains how he supported the minister via social media by creating bot accounts and launching campaigns on the media under his control: Do you remember those 1.3 million tweets in your favor? All these records have been kept, said Beijing Sedate.

The campaign was launched when the minister found himself in crisis in April 2020. At the time, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, residents of 30 major cities were banned from going out for 48 hours.

The announcement was made just hours before the restrictions began. As a result, crowds of people in these towns literally attacked grocery stores and hundreds of thousands of people on social media accused Home Secretary Suleiman Soila of mismanaging the crisis and demanded his resignation.

However, a total of 1,003,000 users have supported Soila. He resigned nonetheless, but two hours later the president announced that he would not accept the minister’s resignation. Peker spoke about these events in his video.

After Peker’s allegations, Soylu responded to his opponent on social media: I turned to the prosecutor’s office to investigate the allegation and the false accusations and to clarify everything. I believe in a fair trial. You too, do not hide, like a mouse, come to your country and do yourself to justice ”.

Son of a former prime minister and cocaine trafficking routes

In another scandalous statement, Sedat Peker talks about the son of the former Turkish prime minister, vice-chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Binali Yldrm.

Peker claims that recently the center of the cocaine trade moved from Colombia to Venezuela, and “Binali Yildirim’s son Erkam Yildirim traveled to Venezuela in order to create a new drug route earlier this year. year ”.

In December 2020, Erkam Yildirim announced his visit to Venezuela on social networks. According to him, the visit was linked to humanitarian issues. The ex-head of the Turkish government said in response to the accusations: “He went here to distribute Covid-19 tests, masks and other items to those in need.”

Like Soylu, Binali Yildirim turned to the prosecutor’s office about Sedat Peker’s allegations. According to their statements, the court has already decided to arrest the mafia boss and put him on the wanted list via Interpol.

President vows to find and arrest Peker

Recep Tayyip Erdogan supported members of his team and referred to Sedat Peker’s statements as integral to the incriminating activities of external forces against Turkey.

No one should doubt that these odious operations end in failure. We prosecute members of criminal gangs, wherever they are, everywhere in the world. We won’t stop until we bring them to the country and bring them to justice, Erdogan mentionned.

Speech by Sedat Peker to President Erdogan

Prior to Erdogan’s statements, Sedat Peker had never mentioned him in his videos, however, he recently posted a video addressing the president directly.

Will you change the truth if you take me to the country, my brother Tayyip? If I’m a spy, from now on in my videos I’ll be talking about when we first met. I’m sure what I said will also be lie detector verified. If something turns out not to be what I’m saying, I’ll shoot myself in the head, Pecker said.

Alleged arms deliveries to Syria

In the same video, Sedat Peker described how his convoys were used to supply arms to the armed group Al-Nusra under the guise of humanitarian aid to Syrian Turkmens.

There were other cars that bore my name. We were told that they were going to help the Turkmens. And we didn’t know what was in the cars. Well, like I said, we don’t know. But there were weapons, we are not that naive. I have nothing to do with them, but they went under my name. Without registration, without any verification, mentionned Needle.

The mafia boss says that those who wish to do business in Syria should come to a personal understanding with the head of the presidential affairs department Metin Kyratli:

I’m not talking about a merchandise trade in one or two trucks. I mean large volumes. Contraband oil, tea, sugar, aluminum, copper, used cars. There are billions of dollars in it ”.

Erdogan banned from responding to Pecker’s accusations

On June 10, Turkish President and chairman of the ruling AKP party, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, barred government officials from responding to Beijing’s statements because “it could lead reasoning in undesirable directions.”

Erdogan also banned parliament from opening any investigation based on the mafia chief’s statements.

Half of the nation’s population trusts Pecker’s claims

Since the publication of revealing videos, the number of subscribers to Sedat Peker’s YouTube channel has increased from 400,000 to 1.1 million. The videos themselves have already been viewed over 100 million times.

According to a investigation per MetroPOLL, 48.3% of respondents believe Pecker’s statements to be true or mostly true. 18% of respondents believe that a small part of their statements are true, and 22.5% of respondents do not trust these statements.

To the question “Do you believe that mafia groups are protected by someone?” 61.2% of respondents answered yes and 22.6% of respondents were against such a possibility.