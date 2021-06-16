FALSE ALERT: Digitally altered image circulated to claim Sanjay Raut made tea for PM Modi





CLAIM

A photo of a meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is shared to claim that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was forced to serve tea on occasion.

In this image, Raut can be seen, sitting on the floor and brewing tea on a table while Modi and Thackeray chat in the background. “” rautsanjay61 https://t.co/YNihCDMKwM – (@RATHORERAJA_) 1623249146000 A photo of a meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is shared to claim that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was forced to serve tea on occasion.In this image, Raut can be seen, sitting on the floor and brewing tea on a table while Modi and Thackeray chat in the background. And they call Modi ji #chaiwala Naughty #MahaVikasAghadi https://t.co/PGTfLyMGrB – Om Koo ID @omisohm (@omisohm) 1623370428000 TRUTH

The image is digitally manipulated. In the original image, Raut is nowhere to be found. There is an empty table in between with no one making tea.

VERIFICATION AND METHODOLOGY

Using the simple reverse image search tool on Google, we found the original image carried by Times of India in an article titled Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray meets PM Modi, discusses Maratha quota issue, GST compensation , published on June 8, 2021. The original photo is captioned as Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Cabinet Minister Ashok Chavan called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Raut is nowhere in it. It looks like the image has been photoshopped and Raut has been digitally placed in the middle to make it look like he’s making tea.

We also found the original image of Raut which was used to overlay the original photo of Modi and Thackeray. Hindi news site Loksatta wore it on March 26, 2020. It shows Raut playing the harmonium. VERDICT

Times Fact Check has discovered that a digitally manipulated version of a photo clicked during a meeting between Modi and Thackeray is circulating to claim that Raut served tea on occasion.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos