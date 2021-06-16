Politics
A shared future for humanity after the pandemic
The coronavirus outbreak has raised a question about global cooperation, how are countries working together, even in the face of unresolved disputes or disagreements?
Globalization has bound people around the world more than ever, but the challenges of terrorism and poverty to climate change all require countries to work together to find effective solutions.
“All countries must show a firm commitment to their global responsibilities in the face of daunting global challenges. Indeed, they must determine a decisive direction for humanity at this stage,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a statement. speech delivered at the closing ceremony of the seminar on global governance co-organized by China and France in Paris in March 2019.
“We need to act instead of just watching as spectators,” he added.
China offered five major suggestions for improving the global governance system: follow the principles of broad consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits; the joint efforts of all countries to deal with non-traditional security threats must be faced by all; strengthen coordination and cooperation between the main countries; maintain the international legal order; and strengthening the role of the United Nations.
The country has always opposed and condemned international terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It also opposes the use of international terrorism as a way or means for the achievement of political and other objectives, as well as the adoption of violent terrorist acts by any State, organization, group or individual.
China has kept its promises. The country has worked hard to combat terrorism and extremism in Xinjiang to ensure local residents have security, education, employment opportunities and, most importantly, hope for a better future. He has also stepped up efforts to fight international terrorism. It has adhered to all international anti-terrorism conventions that have entered into force. In recent years, China has participated in the entire drafting process of the International Convention for the Suppression of Terrorist Explosions, the International Convention for the Suppression of Acts of Nuclear Terrorism and the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism.
Another area in which China can share its experiences with other countries is the eradication of poverty, which it considers crucial in the fight against terrorism.
This year, China has achieved a complete victory in the battle against extreme poverty, eliminating global poverty and extreme poverty for the first time in its millennial history. This is not only a success for China, but also a success for reducing poverty in the world.
Xi called for building a global community with a shared future for humanity as early as 2013, and the coronavirus outbreak has proven that every country’s future is intertwined.
During the fight against the pandemic, China has followed these principles in its actions. Since the country’s industries resumed production in March 2020, it has offered assistance to more than 80 countries, the WHO and the African Union, including testing reagents, masks and protective suits.
After developing vaccines, China has donated or donated COVID-19 vaccines to 80 countries in urgent need and is exporting vaccines to more than 50 countries, China’s National Health Commission said on May 14.
To better support other countries in need, China has decided to provide 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the COVAX cause.
The COVAX initiative is crucial to the global fight as most of the limited stocks of COVID-19 vaccines are accumulated by rich countries, most of the world’s population, who live in developing countries, are left defenseless.
China firmly believes in global cooperation in combating the pandemic and was among the first to pledge that its vaccines, when available, will become a global public good. China has worked seriously to improve accessibility and affordability of vaccines in developing countries.
As the first major economy to recover from the pandemic, China has neither forgotten nor postponed its pledge to tackle climate change. China aims to peak CO2 emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, Xi announced last September, saying the country would increase its planned nationally determined contributions, planned reductions in gas emissions. greenhouse effect under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, by adopting more vigorous policies and measures.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]