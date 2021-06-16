A shared future for humanity after the pandemic

The coronavirus outbreak has raised a question about global cooperation, how are countries working together, even in the face of unresolved disputes or disagreements?

Globalization has bound people around the world more than ever, but the challenges of terrorism and poverty to climate change all require countries to work together to find effective solutions.

“All countries must show a firm commitment to their global responsibilities in the face of daunting global challenges. Indeed, they must determine a decisive direction for humanity at this stage,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a statement. speech delivered at the closing ceremony of the seminar on global governance co-organized by China and France in Paris in March 2019.

“We need to act instead of just watching as spectators,” he added.

China offered five major suggestions for improving the global governance system: follow the principles of broad consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits; the joint efforts of all countries to deal with non-traditional security threats must be faced by all; strengthen coordination and cooperation between the main countries; maintain the international legal order; and strengthening the role of the United Nations.

The country has always opposed and condemned international terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It also opposes the use of international terrorism as a way or means for the achievement of political and other objectives, as well as the adoption of violent terrorist acts by any State, organization, group or individual.

China has kept its promises. The country has worked hard to combat terrorism and extremism in Xinjiang to ensure local residents have security, education, employment opportunities and, most importantly, hope for a better future. He has also stepped up efforts to fight international terrorism. It has adhered to all international anti-terrorism conventions that have entered into force. In recent years, China has participated in the entire drafting process of the International Convention for the Suppression of Terrorist Explosions, the International Convention for the Suppression of Acts of Nuclear Terrorism and the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism.

Another area in which China can share its experiences with other countries is the eradication of poverty, which it considers crucial in the fight against terrorism.

This year, China has achieved a complete victory in the battle against extreme poverty, eliminating global poverty and extreme poverty for the first time in its millennial history. This is not only a success for China, but also a success for reducing poverty in the world.

Xi called for building a global community with a shared future for humanity as early as 2013, and the coronavirus outbreak has proven that every country’s future is intertwined.

During the fight against the pandemic, China has followed these principles in its actions. Since the country’s industries resumed production in March 2020, it has offered assistance to more than 80 countries, the WHO and the African Union, including testing reagents, masks and protective suits.

After developing vaccines, China has donated or donated COVID-19 vaccines to 80 countries in urgent need and is exporting vaccines to more than 50 countries, China’s National Health Commission said on May 14.

To better support other countries in need, China has decided to provide 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the COVAX cause.

The COVAX initiative is crucial to the global fight as most of the limited stocks of COVID-19 vaccines are accumulated by rich countries, most of the world’s population, who live in developing countries, are left defenseless.

China firmly believes in global cooperation in combating the pandemic and was among the first to pledge that its vaccines, when available, will become a global public good. China has worked seriously to improve accessibility and affordability of vaccines in developing countries.

As the first major economy to recover from the pandemic, China has neither forgotten nor postponed its pledge to tackle climate change. China aims to peak CO2 emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, Xi announced last September, saying the country would increase its planned nationally determined contributions, planned reductions in gas emissions. greenhouse effect under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, by adopting more vigorous policies and measures.