Palu city government collaborates with BNI to implement smart city solutions





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Through the BNI Smart City program, BNI is committed to providing integrated solutions through the use of information and communication technologies. This is intended for the governance of cities and districts in Indonesia in order to create efficiency, improve public services and improve the well-being of citizens. One of the achievements of BNI’s support in accelerating digitization in the region has been the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the use of banking service facilities and support for the Smart City program between the Government of the city of Palu and BNI, its derivatives being a cooperation agreement linked to the Provision of digital banking services in payment of regional taxes and levies. , UMKM and hospital SIM. This collaboration was marked by the signing of the MoU and the PKS between the Mayor of Palu, Mr. Hadianto Rasyid and Mr. Sis Apik as Director of Institutional Relations in the presence of the Vice-President Director of the BNI, Ms. Susi Adi Sulistyowati.Adi Sulistyowati, who is colloquially known as Ibu Susi, said that the acceleration of digitization in the regions is in line with the leadership of President Joko Widodo, where a task force for the acceleration and expansion of regional digitization (Satgas P2DD) had been formed. The P2DD working group aims to accelerate the implementation of electronic transactions in regional governments (ETPD) and increase the transparency and governance of transactions, in order to integrate regional financial management systems. “In the early stages, this cooperation will be achieved through the digitization of regional revenues to achieve effective, efficient and transparent regional revenues,” he said citing his written statement in Jakarta on Wednesday (16/6/2021) . He continued, in order to support the leadership of President Joko Widodo, BNI provided solutions for 6 main concepts in smart city, namely smart people, smart governance, smart infrastructure, smart environment, smart economy and smart society. BNI’s Smart City program does not only focus on ecosystem development in the Regency / City destination. However, it also supports the Regency / City Digitization Program where the company provides multiple solutions to the City and Regency governments. Among them are regional payment / shopping solutions (Corporate Internet Banking or BNIDirect, SP2D Online and Virtual Account Debit), reception solutions (e-PBB, e-PDAM, e-PAD, e-Samsat and e-Retribution) , BNI Marketplace that helps city / district governments promote regional tourism and MSME products and market them online. In addition to providing digital payments through BNI Mobile Banking, TapCash and QRIS for community and local governments, to increase cashless transactions or a cashless society. On the same occasion, the mayor of Palu, Mr. Hadianto Rasyid, declared that this was the history of the city of Palu as it was the first time to build a smart city through the Memorandum of Understanding and the PKS concerning the management of regional taxes with the BNI. “This collaboration will further strengthen the regional financial management so that it can work in a professional manner. Our commitment, hope it goes well and develops in all respects. Make the city of Palu a developed city and proud of Indonesia Insha Allah Palu City will become a model city, ”he concluded. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (yun / yun)



