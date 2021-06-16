Opp slams to give unbridled powers to FBR





ISLAMABAD:

Tuesday’s Senate session saw opposition parties react strongly to the proposal to give additional powers to the Federal Revenue Council (FBR) and customs in the 2021-22 finance bill and to demand their withdrawal .

Discussing the budget at the start of the session chaired by President Sadiq Sanjrani, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said the budget bill gave the RBF the power to make arrests where wrongdoing is suspected.

“This decision is worrying and should be withdrawn,” she said, asking why 203A is coming into the finance bill. “Why is the RBF getting too much power?” she said, calling it “mini martial law”. She said the finance bill was being prepared to attack basic human rights. “It is a problem not only for politicians but also for the common man.”

Senate Opposition Leader Yousuf Raza Gilani said such dangerous things should not be gone through the back door using the finance bill.

He asked the head of the house to look into the matter.

PPP Senator Raza Rabbani said the government amended the Customs Law in the Finance Bill. Rabbani strongly opposed the idea that “retail trade is included in the definition of smuggling”, saying: Customs to search and arrest any trader if he does not present an import certificate.

He said that with this amendment, customs officials will raid any store at will.

The powers conferred on the RBF will transform it into a National Accountability Office. Senator Dr Shehzad Waseem said the matter was now before the committee and the bill would be finalized through mutual consultation.

“The Minister of Finance (Shaukat Tarin) assured the Ministry of Justice that the powers would be withdrawn by means of an amendment.

“There is nothing anti-people in the budget,” he said. “If there is such legislation in the budget, introduce it. “

Senator PML-N Azam Nazir Tarar said an amendment to the finance bill would put traders in jail first and they would be heard later.

Criticizing the budget, he said that of the trillion in the budget, only 12 billion rupees was earmarked for agriculture.

In this budget, he said, new taxes worth 337 billion rupees were imposed while the price of sugar is expected to increase by 5 to 6 rupees.

Tarar said additional subsidies of Rs 1.2 trillion were also in the process of being approved.

“The current government has not laid a single brick with a loan of 15 trillion rupees, while in three years 10.5 million Pakistanis have fallen below the poverty line.

Law Minister Farogh Naseem said the government presented a citizen-friendly budget. “If the budget is the enemy of the people, why do chambers of commerce across the country call it a good budget.”

He said in the newspapers, officials of the chambers of commerce responded positively. “Politics has its place, but if anyone objects to part of the budget, let them know the relevant point.”

It is said that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan cannot function “but thank goodness the government is in place and nothing like this has happened”.

A bill amending the 2017 electoral law adopted by the National Assembly was tabled in the upper house of parliament, which was referred to the relevant committee by the President of the Senate.

The Senate session was adjourned until 10 a.m. on Friday.

