No obstacle to adopting budgets, Governor of Punjab





FAISALABAD – Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday that there was no obstacle to passing the federal and provincial budgets as all allies were with the government.

He said this while speaking to the media at the inaugural ceremony of the new public school building at Chak No.515-GB by Toba Tek Singh, and a water filtration plant by Punjab Aab-e-Pak. Authority at Chak No.289-GB Pir Mahal and the Solar System at the Toba Tek Singh Campus of Faisalabad University of Agriculture.

He said Pakistan was moving in the right direction, adding that work was underway on Punjab Authority Aab-e-Pak projects worth 5 billion rupees. The current government was taking concrete steps to improve education, health and other sectors, he added. The governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan was playing principled politics and his only goal was to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country.

He said the opposition’s war of words on the budget amounted to public enmity, with the government and its allies on the same page, which would help get the budget through easily.

Pakistan was moving in the right direction | Opp’s war of words on budget equals public enmity

Chaudhry Sarwar said that despite the corona pandemic, the federal and Punjab governments have allocated sufficient funds for education, health, clean water and public welfare projects. He said the PTI government would complete its constitutional mandate and all promises made with the public would be kept. He added that the government had also taken exemplary measures to eradicate corruption and introduce reforms in public institutions.

Regarding the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, the Governor of Punjab said that the government of Punjab has allocated sufficient funds for drinking water in the budget for the next fiscal year.

The Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority was working diligently to provide safe and potable water in cities as well as villages. No obstacle to the supply of drinking water would be tolerated and the promise to provide drinking water would be kept as soon as possible, he added.

MP Riaz Ahmad Fatiana, MP Syed Ahmad Saadi, Chaudhry Ashfaq, Haji Mohammad Ramzan and others were also present on the occasion.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos