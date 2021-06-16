Politics
Bali to reopen to tourists but Australia will have to wait
Travel restrictions in Bali will start to ease, allowing tourists to enter the holiday destination, but Australians not.
Bali has been locked up for many months, even ordering expats to leave the popular tourist spot.
But now the island plans to reopen as the Indonesian government begins hosting travel bubbles with countries to help jumpstart tourism and the economy.
Which country is the first?
Unfortunately, the first country will not be Australia.
The Indonesian government has been completing plans to allow Chinese tourists to be the first to visit the island for months.
Will all of Indonesia be reopened?
No. Only Bali, Batam and Bintan will be open.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the three islands would act as “powerhouses” and help boost the tourism industry.
When does it plan to reopen its doors?
The government has announced plans to reopen the border to Chinese tourists to begin in July.
How is Bali doing with COVID?
Not great, it has over 400 active cases and 19 people in hospital – despite this, the Indonesian government continues to ease travel restrictions in Bali.
To date, Bali has recorded 47,857 cases of COVID-19, of which 45,913 people have recovered. However, the Holiday Island has recorded 1,527 known deaths linked to COVID-19.
Source: bali.com
When will Bali open for Australians?
As travel restrictions in Bali begin to ease, it’s still unclear when that will ease for Australia. At present, Australians are still banned from entering the country under Indonesian federal government law.
Australians are prohibited from leaving Australia in general, except with approved exemptions.
So unfortunately that means you will have to keep your Bintang swimsuit tucked away and wait a bit longer until you can have a Bintang or a poolside cocktail in Bali.
For the latest travel restrictions in Indonesia and Bali, visit smartaveller.gov.au.
Latest Perth news coverage on SoPerth.com.au.
