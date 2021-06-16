Boris Johnson called Hancock ‘totally desperate f ***** g’ in WhatsApp leak





Dominic Cummings posted a WhatsApp exchange in which Boris Johnson appeared to describe Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s performance as “totally f ***** g hopeless”.

The former prime minister’s aide blamed Mr Hancock for failures in Covid’s response, posted a screenshot apparently showing a WhatsApp exchange between him and the prime minister.

Along with the image of WhatsApp’s apparent exchange with Boris Johnson, the former chief assistant to the Prime Minister Dominic Cummings tweeted ‘fucking desperate’, and his account to MPs was fictional. ” According to published messages, on March 3 last year, the controversial former aide pointed to the increased testing capacity of the United States and criticized Mr Hancock for saying he was “skeptical” about to the achievement of a goal. The message had many typos and read, “The United States has gone from 2,200 tests a fortnight ago to 27,000 a week ago to 100,000 yesterday. This is what we said we shd do. Instead, we’re still stuck on around 5-7,000 and MH says today he’s “skeptical” of hitting 10,000 by Monday, which he says will happen. “Certainly” Tuesday. This means that tens of thousands of NHS staff will not be at work for the next critical 3 weeks – other than my previous point, the new test is an integral part of the evacuation plan… ” The Prime Minister reportedly replied: “Totally f ****** desperate. ” Mr Cummings, who left Downing Street in November during a bitter power struggle at No 10, has targeted much of his criticism since leaving the Health Secretary. In a blog post of over 7,000 words, Mr Cummings also posted another private message about the difficulties in obtaining ventilators for Covid-19 patients. “It’s Hancock. He was desperate, ”replied a contact appearing to be Mr Johnson on March 27 last year. In another post, on April 27 last year, the Prime Minister appeared to call the situation around personal protective equipment (PPE) a “disaster” and alluded to the shifting of certain responsibilities to the cabinet minister, Michael Gove. “I can’t think of anything other than removing Hancock and putting Gove on,” Mr Johnson apparently added. Mr Cummings asked questions he said should be asked of Boris Johnson about the government’s handling of the pandemic. He wrote: “Considering his failures in testing, nursing homes and PPE, why did you keep a secretary of state, you described yourself as’ totally f ***** g hopeless “and how many people have died as a result of your failure to remove it? “Why is No10 lying, including in Parliament, that the original plan was ‘collective immunity by September’ and had to be scrapped? “When did Patrick Vallance update you with NHS data showing the death rate at the first April peak was much higher than before / after the peak and do you now agree with Hancock that that each patient received the treatment they needed? “Do you now agree with Hancock that there was no shortage of PPE or do you agree with yourself in April 2020 that the provision of PPE was’ a disaster “that required moving Hancock? “How many people have died in nursing homes because of what you called the PPE ‘disaster’ and what you called Hancock’s ‘totally f ***** g desperate’ performance during the tests in March? “When will the SoS come to the House and correct its many false statements to MPs?”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos