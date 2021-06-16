Prime Minister Modi’s office approved rupee 4,077 crore ‘deep sea mission’ for ocean resource exploration

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) proposal on ‘Deep Ocean Mission’ to explore the deep ocean for resources and develop technologies in the high seas for a sustainable use of ocean resources.

The estimated cost of the mission will be Rs 4,077 crore for five years to be implemented gradually. The estimated cost of the first phase over three years (2021-2024) would be Rs 2,823.4 crore.

Deep Ocean Mission will be a mission mode project to support the Indian government’s blue economic initiatives. The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) will be the nodal ministry implementing this ambitious multi-institutional mission.

The mission consists of six main components; these are the development of technologies for deep-sea mining and manned submersibles; development of advisory services on oceanic climate change; technological innovations for the exploration and conservation of deep-sea biodiversity; study and exploration of the deep ocean floors; energy and fresh ocean water; and advanced marine station for ocean biology.

The technologies required for deep-sea mining have strategic implications and are not commercially available. Therefore, attempts will be made to indigenize technologies by collaborating with leading institutes and private industries. A deep sea exploration research vessel would be built in an Indian shipyard.

“This mission is also geared towards the development of capabilities in marine biology, which will provide employment opportunities in Indian industries. In addition, the design, development and manufacture of specialized equipment, vessels and the establishment of the required infrastructure are expected to stimulate the growth of Indian industry. industry, especially MSMEs and start-ups ”, CCEA mentionned.