Political choices undermine Indonesian SOE minister’s restructuring offer

JAKARTA – The jobs of a rock guitarist and a prominent cleric as commissioners in Indonesian state-owned enterprises are among a handful of appointments raising questions about the restructuring campaign of SOE Minister Erick Thohir.

State-owned Telekomunikasi Indonesia, or Telkom, the country’s largest telecommunications operator, recently rekindled debates over what many see as political appointments after appointing Abdi Negara Nurdin – a guitarist for local rock band Slank and an ally of President Joko Widodo – in his Council of Commissioners.

Abdee Slank, as he is best known in Indonesia, has been a staunch supporter of Widodo and is credited with mobilizing other musicians to gain wider public support for the leader – notably through two huge live concerts in Jakarta. ahead of the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections.

Earlier in March, Said Aqil Siroj, chairman of the country’s largest Muslim organization, Nahdlatul Ulama, was appointed chairman and commissioner of state rail operator Kereta Api Indonesia. The NU has played a major role in mobilizing Muslim voters’ support for Widodo in the face of anti-Islamic defamation launched by its opponents – Widodo’s current vice-president, Ma’ruf Amin, is a senior UN religious official.

Despite the lack of relevant information, Thohir defended both nominations. He said Abdee’s long experience in the entertainment industry will help Telkom and its mobile subsidiary, Telkomsel, develop local content to support their digital business expansion. Siroj’s familiarity with social issues, meanwhile, will help KAI cope with land acquisition issues.

“Telkomsel and Telkom must not become a declining industry, trapped by voice and text messaging companies,” Thohir said at a press conference on June 2. “And we have to understand that in the rail industry, land acquisitions [often] concern social issues. “

He added: “So while the commissioner appointments are controversial, have confidence that we will do our best. Don’t fuss. We are committed to… transforming state-owned enterprises.”

Thohir last week inaugurated the BUMN Leadership and Management Institute, which runs courses in management and leadership, among other events, for directors and commissioners of state-owned enterprises. BUMN is the Indonesian acronym for public enterprises.

Abdee and Siroj are just two of many names critics consider political appointments to SOE boards. In a report released Wednesday, the Indonesian section of Transparency International said that only 18% of the 482 commissioners in 106 state-owned companies for which public information is accessible came from professional backgrounds. The remaining 82% were chosen on the basis of “political considerations” and were drawn from the ranks of bureaucrats, politicians or their political allies and retired public servants or military officials.

“Commissioners are the simplest instrument for those in power [on which] to build, expand and maintain political support, ”Transparency International Indonesia Secretary General Danang Widoyoko said in an online briefing.[Non-professional] interests are broad, making it difficult to select commissioners and directors of state-owned enterprises on the basis of meritocracy. “

Although making headlines, the appointments of political affiliates and people with ties to power are not new among Indonesian state-owned companies and predate Widodo’s presidency. But they highlight the delicate balance that Thohir, a former majority owner of Italian football club Inter Milan, must strike between the political interests surrounding him and his ambition to turn Indonesian state-owned companies into global players.

Widodo recruited Thohir to lead his 2019 re-election campaign after successfully leading the Asian Games Organizing Committee in Jakarta the previous year. In October 2019, Thohir was sworn in with other members of Widodo’s new cabinet.

Thohir’s appointments of technocrats and respected professionals to the boards of state-owned enterprises in the first months of his work have been applauded. But then political appointments started pouring in.

Toto Pranoto, associate partner of the BUMN research group at the University of Indonesia, said commissioner positions are particularly more vulnerable to political appointments because, unlike candidates for boards of directors, those appointed for board members Positions do not have to undergo a skills check within the SOE department. assessment centers.

“As long as they can show [good] performance, I think it’s OK even though they may represent political affiliations, ”said Pranoto. “The public should be able to judge after a while. If they are not performing, they should be fired. “

Xavier Jean, senior director of corporate ratings at S&P Global Ratings, said management and boards’ experience and understanding of the risks and opportunities facing their companies is “a relevant credit factor” .

“Today, the most pressing problem facing a number of Indonesian state-owned enterprises – large and small – is leverage, cash management and dealing with the cash shortage of COVID,” said Jean to Nikkei Asia in an email interview. “So for them the credibility and track record of management and boards of directors in making decisions about capital structure and solvency will be of paramount importance.”

Thohir in a hearing with lawmakers last week said consolidated revenues of state-owned enterprises fell 25% to 1.2 trillion rupees ($ 84 billion) last year, while net profit reportedly fell 77% to 28 trillion rupees due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The revenue cuts add to the growing debt problems of state-owned enterprises, especially among those heavily involved in Widodo’s ambitious infrastructure campaign, such as state-owned builders and utility company Perusahaan Listrik Negara. The cumulative external debt of Indonesian state-owned enterprises in March reached $ 59.65 billion, nearly double the figure five years ago, according to data from the Bank of Indonesia.

“After a decade of debt-financed capital spending, capital structures in public enterprises[s] have weakened considerably in all sectors, ”said Jean. “We are also seeing lower returns on investment. “

He added that an extra dollar of capital spending among state-owned enterprises now generates “less and less revenue”, in part because many projects are taking place in less developed regions where populations are smaller and “l ‘economics of the project are less established’.

Political appointments aside, Pranoto praised Thohir’s program of redistributing top talent concentrated in blue-chip public companies – such as the big banks and Telkom – to their smaller counterparts, who have had human resource issues. . “The process of coaching talent in public companies is becoming more and more massive,” noted Pranoto.

He also welcomes Thohir’s consolidation measures in which he attacks the bloated structure of many state-owned companies, consolidates some of them and seeks to shut down chronically underperforming companies for good. Thohir said in March that he was working to reduce the number of SOEs from 142 to 41, and had previously said he wanted to cut more than 700 of their subsidiaries and sub-subsidiaries.

Oil and gas giant Pertamina is one of the targets. It had 127 subsidiaries previously, but CEO Nicke Widyawati said last month the company had consolidated into six sub-holdings and 12 subsidiaries – although it was not immediately clear how the reduction was effected.

Thohir also oversaw the consolidation of state-owned pharmaceutical companies under vaccine maker Bio Farma, the merger of three Sharia, or Islamic law-compliant lenders into Bank Syariah Indonesia, and the creation of the joint venture Indonesia Battery Corp. The shares are somewhat of a continuation of the policies of his predecessor, which saw the creation of the state mining holding company and an oil and gas holding company.

His next plans include consolidating geothermal energy companies and microcredit lenders as well as initial public offerings for some subsidiaries of state-owned enterprises. Among those reportedly preparing to go public this year are Telkom’s tower subsidiary, Dayamitra Telekomunikasi, or Mitratel, and Pertamina Geothermal Energy and Pertamina International Shipping.

While the IPO plans are generating a lot of interest, the consolidation moves have been greeted with caution.

Jean said that on paper, such a consolidation could create more efficient operations and commercial and financing synergies, but the state-owned companies merged so far still operate independently, much of their strategic, financing decisions. and capital allocation “taken by each entity separately and less as a group.”

“What is lacking in the broader policy of merging public enterprises in the administration is clarity on decision-making, especially the most urgent,” he added.

“Consolidation of state-owned enterprises also increases their complexity and may lead to reduced (or weaker) government oversight,” he said. “The multiplication of corporate layers in large state-owned enterprises is a potential credit risk.”

Additional reporting by Ismi Damayanti.