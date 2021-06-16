Politics
India adaptable, agile even in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic: PM Modi at VivaTech | Latest India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that India as a nation is adaptable and agile while commending startups and the private sector in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
“In India, we have implemented huge reforms in all sectors, be it mining, space, banking, atomic energy, etc. This shows that India as a nation is adaptable and agile, even in the midst of the pandemic, ”the prime minister said on Wednesday during the fifth edition of VivaTech.
Read also : One Earth, one health, declares Prime Minister Modi at the G7; seeks support for the TRIPS waiver
The Prime Minister called on the world to invest in the country saying that “India offers what innovators and investors need”. Modi called on the world to invest in India based on five pillars of talent, market, capital, ecosystem and culture of openness.
Speaking about digital expansion in India, the Prime Minister said that this expansion was fueled by the creation of cutting-edge public digital infrastructure. About 523,000 km of fiber optic network already connects our 156,000 villages and many more will be connected in the times to come, added Modi.
“Today India has 1.18 billion cell phones and 75 million internet users. This is more than the population of many countries. Data usage in India is among the highest and lowest. cheapest in the world. Indians are the biggest users of social media. There is a diverse and expansive market waiting for you, “Modi said.
VivaTech, one of the largest digital and startup events in Europe, has been held in Paris every year since 2016. The event is jointly organized by Publicis Groupe, a leading advertising and marketing conglomerate, and Les Echos, a leading French media group.
During the virtual address, Modi said the country’s advancements in tech and startups are well known. Our country is home to one of the largest startup ecosystems in the world, the prime minister said, adding that several unicorns have also appeared in recent years.
Stressing the importance of innovation, the Prime Minister said that where the convention fails, innovation helps, which he said was seen during the Covid-19 pandemic, the largest disruption of our time.
India is working to nurture the culture of innovation, the Prime Minister said, citing more than 7,000 innovation labs as part of the Atala Innovation mission.
“Over the past year, we have seen a lot of disruption in different industries. Much of it is still there. Yet disruption does not have to mean despair. Instead, we need to stay focused on the two fundamentals of repair and preparedness, ”the Prime Minister said, adding to continue to prepare health infrastructure and savings.
Read also : PM Modi to expand cabinet soon, top BJP leaders and allies may be inducted
He urged to isolate the planet from the next pandemic, focus on sustainable living, stop ecological degradation, strengthen cooperation to advance research and innovation. The challenges facing the planet can only be overcome with a collective mind and a people-centered approach, Modi added, calling on the startup community to take the lead in the global transformation. He urged startups to explore healthcare, eco-friendly technologies including waste recycling, agriculture and new age learning tools.
The Prime Minister also said that India and France have worked closely together on a wide range of topics, among which technology and digital are emerging areas of cooperation.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]