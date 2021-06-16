India adaptable, agile even in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic: PM Modi at VivaTech | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that India as a nation is adaptable and agile while commending startups and the private sector in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“In India, we have implemented huge reforms in all sectors, be it mining, space, banking, atomic energy, etc. This shows that India as a nation is adaptable and agile, even in the midst of the pandemic, ”the prime minister said on Wednesday during the fifth edition of VivaTech.

The Prime Minister called on the world to invest in the country saying that “India offers what innovators and investors need”. Modi called on the world to invest in India based on five pillars of talent, market, capital, ecosystem and culture of openness.

Speaking about digital expansion in India, the Prime Minister said that this expansion was fueled by the creation of cutting-edge public digital infrastructure. About 523,000 km of fiber optic network already connects our 156,000 villages and many more will be connected in the times to come, added Modi.

“Today India has 1.18 billion cell phones and 75 million internet users. This is more than the population of many countries. Data usage in India is among the highest and lowest. cheapest in the world. Indians are the biggest users of social media. There is a diverse and expansive market waiting for you, “Modi said.

VivaTech, one of the largest digital and startup events in Europe, has been held in Paris every year since 2016. The event is jointly organized by Publicis Groupe, a leading advertising and marketing conglomerate, and Les Echos, a leading French media group.

During the virtual address, Modi said the country’s advancements in tech and startups are well known. Our country is home to one of the largest startup ecosystems in the world, the prime minister said, adding that several unicorns have also appeared in recent years.

Stressing the importance of innovation, the Prime Minister said that where the convention fails, innovation helps, which he said was seen during the Covid-19 pandemic, the largest disruption of our time.

India is working to nurture the culture of innovation, the Prime Minister said, citing more than 7,000 innovation labs as part of the Atala Innovation mission.

“Over the past year, we have seen a lot of disruption in different industries. Much of it is still there. Yet disruption does not have to mean despair. Instead, we need to stay focused on the two fundamentals of repair and preparedness, ”the Prime Minister said, adding to continue to prepare health infrastructure and savings.

He urged to isolate the planet from the next pandemic, focus on sustainable living, stop ecological degradation, strengthen cooperation to advance research and innovation. The challenges facing the planet can only be overcome with a collective mind and a people-centered approach, Modi added, calling on the startup community to take the lead in the global transformation. He urged startups to explore healthcare, eco-friendly technologies including waste recycling, agriculture and new age learning tools.

The Prime Minister also said that India and France have worked closely together on a wide range of topics, among which technology and digital are emerging areas of cooperation.