Outstanding photos of Jokowi eating codot and baked cunyuk, really?





Suara.com – Circulating on social media, photos purported to show the figure of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) eating roasted codot and roasted cunyuk. The photo was shared widely on Facebook, having been re-shared by an account owner named Joe Yehuda some time ago. In the photo, a screenshot with the Metro News logo is included as for the rationale. The post on Jokowi, who claims to have eaten codot panggan and roasted cunyuk, was liked 3 times and received four comments. Read also:

Wedding plan costs 61 million rupees, pilot turns to porridge The following narration was written: “Haleluyaa .. fuji Yahweh is powerful. What a contradiction eh … ???”. So, is this statement true? Check the facts on the photo of Jokowi eating codot and grilled cunyuk (turnbackhoax.id). EXPLANATION Based on research turnbackhoax.id – The Suara.com network claims that the photos of Jokowi eating roasted codot and roasted cunyuk are fake. Read also:

Potential former in-laws quit because of high school graduates, women are disadvantaged at different family levels In fact, the claim is a repeated modified hoax. The food Jokowi eats in the two photos is not roasted codot or roasted cunyuk. Editor’s Note:

This article is part of Suara.com's Fact Check content.







