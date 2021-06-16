Training center launched for German imams arouses discontent among Turks

BERLIN, Germany – Germany launched a state-supported training center for imams to help reduce the number of Muslim preachers coming from abroad, but the initiative was rejected by loyal Turkish groups in the government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Foreign funding of mosques and imams is suspected to be linked to radicalization and alignment with the agendas of extremist organizations and those of foreign governments.

German authorities have in the past accused Turkish imams of spying on Turkish opposition activists on behalf of the Erdogan government. The pro-regime Turkish imams were clearly unhappy with the German decision.

About 40 budding religious leaders attended their first classes on Monday at the German College of Islam in the northwestern town of Osnabrück, with the official opening on Tuesday.

The ’s two-year imam training program will be taught using some 12,000 books imported from Egypt.

Open to holders of a license in Islamic theology or an equivalent diploma, it offers practical instruction in the recitation of verses from the Koran, preaching techniques, worship practices and politics.

With between 5.3 and 5.6 million Muslims in Germany, or approximately 6.4 to 6.7% of the population, the role of Islam in society occupies a prominent place in political discourse.

The new training center is partly funded by the federal government, as well as by the local authorities of the Land of Lower Saxony.

Chancellor Angela Merkel first spoke out in favor of training imams on German soil in 2018, telling Parliament that this will make us more independent and is necessary for the future.

The German College of Islam is unique in two ways, according to President Esnaf Begic: all courses are in German and it aims to reflect the reality of life for Muslims in Germany.

German Muslims

We are German Muslims, we are an integral part of society and now we have the opportunity to become made in Germany imams, said student Ender Cetin, who already works as a volunteer imam in a youth detention center in Berlin. .

Pupils attend classes at Islamkolleg Deutschland in Osnabrück, western Germany. (AFP)

So far, the vast majority of imams in Germany have been trained abroad, mainly in Turkey, and are also paid by their home country.

About half of the country’s 2,000 to 2,500 imams are provided by the Turkish-Islamic coordination group DITIB, a branch of the religious affairs presidency in Ankara that manages 986 mosque communities in Germany, according to a Konrad Foundation study. Adenauer.

The rest come mainly from North Africa, Albania and the former Yugoslavia.

These religious leaders tend to come to Germany for four or five years, some on tourist visas and know very little about the local culture and customs.

These imams do not speak the language of young people, who often do not even understand Turkish very well, said Cetin, himself born in Berlin to Turkish immigrants.

It is important that they are in contact with the realities of a multicultural society where Christians, Jews, atheists and Muslims come together.

Turkish activities

Many of the leaders are also Turkish state officials pursuing a political agenda in Germany, he said.

Ankara’s influence has long been a thorny issue in the German Muslim community, especially since the failed coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016.

In 2017, German police raided the homes of four imams, members of the DITIB, suspected of spying on opponents or detractors of the Turkish government. Turkish intelligence is reportedly using imams and mosques to spy on not only potential members of the Fethullah Gulen network, but also Kurds and secular activists who oppose the current Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated government in Ankara.

The training of imams with the support of the German state is also controversial because it runs counter to the principle that only religious communities have the right to train their leaders.

For this reason, the DITIB and Milli Gorus, the second largest Islamic organization in Germany, chose not to participate in the establishment of the German College of Islam, the DITIB having launched its own training program in Germany on last year.

Milli Gorus believes that the training of imams must be free from external influences, especially political, according to Secretary General Bekir Altas.

But the president of the university, Begic, says the institution was created without any influence from the state, which did not interfere in the development of the programs.

As for employment opportunities, imams remain poorly paid and dependent on donations from the faithful. But Begic insists: we are not an employment agency.