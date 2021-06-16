Boris Johnson Called Matt Hancock “Totally F ****** Desperate” in WhatsApp Message, According to Dominic Cummings | Politics News

Boris Johnson’s former chief assistant shared a WhatsApp message in which the Prime Minister appears to be calling Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s efforts “totally f ****** desperate.”

Dominique cummings, who was engaged in a weeks-long feud with Downing Street, published a lengthy blog post which he said showed details of how “Number10 / Hancock repeatedly lied about the failures of the ‘last year”.

Amid his more than 7,000 words, Mr Cummings also included a series of screenshots of what he said were his WhatsApp exchanges while working in Downing Street during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Former PM adviser posted WhatsApp messages between him and Mr Johnson



In an exchange, which Mr Cummings said was part of the late-night messages for March 26, 2020, he and Mr. Johnson are shown discussing ‘MH’ actions to boost UK COVID test capability.

The screenshot shows a response from the Prime Minister saying: “Totally f ****** desperate”.

Mr Cummings added that shortly after receiving this message from the Prime Minister he received a series of missed calls from Mr Johnson calling to say he had tested positive for COVID-19[female[feminine.

Former prime minister’s aide made another round of explosive statements



Other messages, from March 27, show Mr Cummings said he was telling the Prime Minister the Department of Health had “totally screwed up the ventilators”.

The Prime Minister replied: “It’s Hancock. He was desperate.”

In another exchange, which reportedly took place on April 27 last year, Mr Johnson is said to have openly asked Mr Hancock to take responsibility for procuring personal protective equipment (PPE) and handing it over to the Minister of Firm, Michael Gove.

The Prime Minister wrote: “On ppe this is a disaster. I can think of nothing but to take Hancock off and put Gove on.”

Downing Street is reportedly not attracted to WhatsApp messages but has not denied their authenticity.

Former PM adviser posted WhatsApp messages between him and Mr Johnson



The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said Mr Johnson continued to have “full confidence” in Mr Hancock.

“I do not intend to respond to all the allegations made, the Prime Minister has worked very closely with the Secretary of Health and will continue to do so,” the spokesperson said.

When asked if there were any security concerns regarding Mr Cummings’ disclosure of the messages, the spokesperson added: “I do not plan to go into individual cases, there are published rules. that the former advisers must respect. “

As he left the Department of Health for the House of Commons on Wednesday, Mr Hancock was asked if he believed he was “desperate”.

“I don’t think so,” he replied.

Mr Cummings, who stepped down as chief adviser to Mr Johnson last November amid a number 10 power struggle, gave last month seven hours of proof to deputies on the government’s response to the COVID crisis.

He used this appearance to claim that Mr Hancock should have been fired for “15-20 things” including “lying” to people “repeatedly”.

In his own testimony to MPs on the government’s response to COVID, Mr Hancock said last week that he “said no evidence had been provided” about some of Mr Cummings’ claims.

And now, in what he said was his response to Mr Hancock’s testimony, Mr Cummings posted what he said was “just a few things to support what I said to MPs and show that No10 / Hancock have repeatedly lied about the failures of the past year “.

Five key moments from Cummings’ testimony



His explosive claims also include his portrayal of contrasting styles in handling major COVID meetings between Mr Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who deputized for the Prime Minister after Mr Johnson fell seriously ill with COVID.

The former prime minister’s adviser wrote that meetings under Mr Raab were “less enjoyable for everyone but much more productive”.

“Raab can properly chair meetings instead of telling rambling stories and jokes,” Cummings added.

“He let the good officials question people so we started to find out the truth.

“Unlike the Prime Minister who, as soon as things get ‘a little awkward’, does the whole ‘let’s take it offline’ before shouting ‘forward to victory’, waving and shaking it off. pulling out of the room before anyone could disagree. “

Mr Cummings also claimed Mr Johnson had a “clear plan” to leave Downing Street “no later than a few years after the next election”, which is scheduled for 2024.

“He wants to make money and have fun, not ‘go on and on,'” Cummings wrote.

Asked about Mr Cummings’ claim, a spokesperson for Number 10 said: “The Prime Minister has been asked about this before and described it as utter nonsense.”

“No idea” of the origins of the Cummings criticism



At the end of his blog post, Mr Cummings listed “some simple questions” to ask Mr Johnson.

This included asking why the Prime Minister kept Mr Hancock in office “given his failures in testing, care homes and PPE” and “how many more people have died as a result of your inability to To take it out?”.

Mr Cummings also wrote: “Why is No10 lying, including in Parliament, that the original plan was ‘collective immunity by September’ and had to be scrapped?”

And he also suggested that Mr Johnson consider whether he now agrees “with Hancock that there was no shortage of PPE or do you agree with yourself in April 2020? to say that the supply of PPE was “a disaster” that required moving Hancock? “

Deputy Labor Party leader Angela Rayner called Mr Cummings’ accusations “absolutely damning”.

She said a promised public inquiry into the government’s handling of the COVID crisis “cannot wait” until next year, adding: “We cannot allow history to be rewritten. to get the truth, the public inquiry must begin now.

“Any minister found guilty of breaking the ministerial code and lying should and must resign.

Mr Johnson declined to comment on Mr Cummings’ claims when asked about them during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday afternoon.