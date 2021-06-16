Qureshi to travel to Turkey this week to attend the Antalya Diplomatic Forum





By Sajjad Hussein Islamabad, June 16 (PTI) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is due to visit Turkey this week as part of efforts to seek a political solution to the war in Afghanistan, as reports indicate Ankara is in talks with Islamabad to ensure the security of Kabul. Airport after the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from the war-torn country, according to a news article published on Wednesday. During his three-day visit, Qureshi will participate in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum from June 18 to 20, which will also be attended by Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan High Peace Council and former President Hamid Karzai as well as other delegates from different countries. . The Express Tribune reported that Qureshi will likely meet with Afghan leaders on the sidelines of the forum, which will discuss the way forward for the Afghan peace process. There is a deadlock in the intra-Afghan dialogue, as the Afghan Taliban are unwilling to attend the Istanbul conference, a US initiative to seek agreement between Afghan actors. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the possibility that Ankara may cooperate with the United States for a possible role in securing Kabul International Airport after the United States completes the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan by September 11. But Turkish officials had said they would like financial aid in return for a military presence in Kabul. Erdogan did not announce any firm deal at the airport, but said Turkish forces could work jointly in Afghanistan with NATO member Pakistan and Hungary. There is no immediate reaction from Pakistan, but the issue is likely to be addressed when Foreign Minister Qureshi meets with the Turkish president on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum this week. At the NATO summit in Brussels, member countries agreed to keep Kabul airport operational after the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan. Turkey has been urged to provide security for this purpose. Observers are wary of Pakistan’s role inside Afghanistan given the trust gap between Islamabad and Kabul. Qureshi had earlier admitted that the main obstacle to improving relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan was the trust deficit. With the US and NATO set to complete the pullout well ahead of the 9/11 deadline announced by US President Joe Biden earlier this year, there are fears Afghanistan could sink into yet another wave of unrest and civil war. PTI SH NSA Warning: This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI

