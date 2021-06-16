India, Kyrgyzstan review bilateral defense and capacity-building cooperation









New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): India and Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday held virtually the 11th round of Foreign Ministry consultations and reviewed bilateral cooperation with particular emphasis on the timely implementation of decisions taken and memoranda of understanding / agreements signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2019.

The Indian side was led by Vikas Swarup, secretary (West). The Kyrgyz side was led by Nuran Niyazaliev, first deputy foreign minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, an official statement from the Foreign Ministry read.

During the consultations, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation in various fields, including politics, economy, trade, defense, development partnership, capacity building, consular matters and cultural cooperation.

Particular emphasis was placed on the timely implementation of decisions taken and memoranda of understanding / agreements signed during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the Kyrgyz Republic in June 2019.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest and agreed to strengthen cooperation within the UN and in the multilateral arena, the statement said. The talks took place in a friendly and cordial atmosphere. The two sides agreed to hold the next consultations on a mutually agreed date.

Previously, Prime Minister Modi made a two-day visit to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in 2019.

On June 14, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meetings with President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbey Jeenbekov. They jointly inaugurated the India-Kyrgyz Business Forum and called on their business communities to explore the untapped potential to deepen bilateral relations between the two countries.

15 Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) were signed between India and Kyrgyzstan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbey Jeenbekov. They agreed to celebrate 2021 as the year of culture and friendship between the Kyrgyz Republic and India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also provided a $ 200 million line of credit to Kyrgyzstan to secure India’s growing participation in the business, development and economy of Kyrgyzstan. (ANI)







