PM Modi congratulates mother for following Covid standards, isolating herself from child to protect him from coronavirus





Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the mother of a six-year-old boy for her courage and positive thinking as she isolated herself from her son after contracting COVID-19. Pooja Verma, who lives in Sector 6 of Ghaziabad, has tested positive for the coronavirus with her husband, Gagan Kaushik. Verma, her husband and their six-year-old son live in a three-bedroom apartment and after contracting COVID-19 in April, the couple made a difficult decision and decided that the three would be isolated in separate rooms. It was not easy for the six-year-old who yearned for the love of his parents while being unable to understand what the coronavirus was or what the standards related to Covid meant and what was the need for this. isolation, Verma said.

He kept wondering what harm had it done to have to stay in a room separate from his parents, she said. In a letter to the Prime Minister, she recounted her ordeal as a mother who had to stay away from her child, through a poem she had written. The Prime Minister responded to him and while inquiring about the well-being of his family, said: “I am happy that even under difficult circumstances, you and your family have fought this disease by courageously adopting behavior in accordance with Covid. ” He said that the “shastras” also taught us not to lose patience and to keep our courage in times of adversity. Welcoming the woman’s poem, the prime minister said it expressed a mother’s worry and anxiety when she is away from her child. Prime Minister Modi expressed his confidence that with her courage and positive thinking, Verma will continue to move forward and successfully meet all challenges in life. Due to the strict isolation undertaken by the couple, their son did not contract COVID-19, Kaushik said. He said he and his wife have made a full recovery.

