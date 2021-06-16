Biden-Erdogan summit solves little, causing Turkish currency to drop sharply





WASHINGTON, DC (Kurdistan 24) – The meeting between US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels failed to make clear progress in resolving disputes between the United States and Turkey. The immediate result of the continuing stalemate was a sharp drop in the value of the Turkish currency, which had risen earlier on investors’ hopes than key issues, such as Ankara’s purchase of the Russian S air defense system. -400, would be resolved successfully.. In separate press conferences following their meeting, the US and Turkish presidents said it went well. Biden said it had been “positive and productive”, adding: “our teams will continue our discussions, and I have no doubts that we will make real progress with Turkey.” Erdogan spoke the same way. “There is a strong will for the start of a new era in all fields, based on mutual respect and interest,” he said. “There is no problem in the relations between Turkey and the United States that cannot be resolved.” However, Amberin Zaman, reporting for Al-Monitor, described the meeting and subsequent press briefings as “more spin than substance”. This seems to be how investors viewed it as well, and their response was no. From the peak, the Turkish lira fell late on Monday and then again on Tuesday for a combined loss of 2%.

Indeed, this is pretty much what Dr Aykan Erdemir, a former Turkish parliamentarian and now senior director of the Turkey program at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, predicted in comments to Kurdistan 24. Ahead of the summit, Turkish officials were optimistic about the next meeting, causing the value of the lira to rise. Yet, as Erdemir warned at the time, “There does not seem to be room for any compromise between the American and Turkish governments.” Read more: US reaffirms opposition to Turkey’s S-400 ahead of Biden-Erdogan summit After the summit, as Erdemir explained to Kurdistan 24, “There were no reports of any breakthroughs in Erdogan’s press conference.” The disagreement over the S-400, which led the United States to impose sanctions on Turkey last year, is of particular concern to Ankara. Then-President Donald Trump was reluctant to do so, but was compelled by congressional legislation to act. ‘Once investors hoping for progress’ at the Biden-Erdogan summit’ realized their expectations were not being met, the Turkish lira plunged again, wiping out any gains it had made against the US dollar over the past few days, ”Erdemir said. . “Public relations stunts may lift morale for a few days, but they cannot offer any remedy for structural problems in foreign and economic policy,” he concluded.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos