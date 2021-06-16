Why the second wave might not politically harm Narendra Modi

There is no doubt that the second wave of Covid-19 infections plunged India into one of its worst crises. Given the scale of the devastation, the acute vaccine and health infrastructure supply crisis, and the economic damage caused by the restrictions, any recovery will be long and painful. This has prompted many to wonder if this moment marks the beginning of the declining political fortunes of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

Not necessarily.

India’s liberal left-wing intelligentsia, which constitutes the intellectual elite, dislikes politician Narendra Modi. Modi exploited the ideas of the political Hindutva to spark a revolution (or a counter-revolution) against the established constitutional consensus. Whatever may be said, this process has been democratically sanctioned. Large sections of voters do not see Modi’s impeachment or Hindutva’s defeat to save the Republic as the country’s main political divide.

Critics of the government also believe that communitarianism is not the only problem with the current regime; it is accompanied, they claim, by bad governance. There is an element of truth to this accusation, and the inept management of the pandemic is one example. So why isn’t the BJP paying a political cost for this?

The suffering inflicted by large-scale policies is only a necessary condition, and not a sufficient one, to overthrow a political hegemon. It is on this front that India’s liberal left-wing ecosystem has been guilty of neglect and incompetence, as it did not objectively assess the reasons for Modis’ victory in 2014 and 2019.

Great mandates almost always spring from the womb of powerful narratives. Hindutva was the cornerstone of Narendra Modis’ political success in 2014. But what gave wings to his campaign was the promise of a capitalist revolution, aka the pan-Indian scaling up of the Gujarat. It is this promise that was sold in the name of Achhe Din.

The stories have also been crucial to other historical milestones in Indian politics. The BJP’s first meeting with power under Atal Bihari Vajpayee was based on the story of the end of political instability. This was captured in Sabko Dekha Bari Bari’s slogan, Abki Bari Atal Bihari.

When Congress inflicted a shock defeat on Vajpayee in 2004, it found its mojo in the narrative of a pro-poor development model against the India Shining campaign and the redistributive economy. The honeymoon lasted as long as the economy was growing.

Modis’ popularity began to increase as the economy began to sink. His political genius lay in converting what was in reality a macroeconomic crisis into a disaster caused by mismanagement in political perception. Corruption scandals under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) haven’t helped either. Since 2014, social benefits have continued, ghosts of past corruption are occasionally unearthed, and popular perception continues to be actively shaped, if not controlled.

The fact that the economy was slowing even before the pandemic is enough proof that the macroeconomic factors that created the crisis have not been addressed. But unless given a political narrative, macroeconomic incompetence does not necessarily turn the masses (as opposed to economists) against the government.

The opposition’s political narrative in 2019 was muddled. The rallying of big rivals such as the Samajwadi party and Bahujan Samaj party in Uttar Pradesh, and Congress selling some sort of UPA-style arrangement, gave the impression that the opposition was only interested in take power. Critics of the economy did not resonate deeply, as people seemed to think that if it was broken, only Modi could fix it. Neither have the corruption allegations regarding the Rafael deal. The fact that millions of people received social benefits also helped to neutralize the discontent.

The economic pain will be visibly greater as we approach 2024. But it would be a mistake to assume that the Modi government can be defeated with promises of improved social benefits. There is actually a lesson to be learned from 2014. The Gujarat model campaign worked because Gujarat was a more industrialized state and voters in places like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were won over by it. Unless Congress, or a group of opposition parties, demonstrates success at the state level, their demands for better governance will not have credibility. Keeping those promises will require breaking the established consensus on fiscal prudence, which in turn will require a whole new macroeconomic imagination.

2024 will also be an election where the state of health could become a key issue. The second wave threw many elites out of their comfortable enclave protected by privatized and expensive health care infrastructure. The scarcity of vaccines will only add to this awareness. It is a unique opportunity for the Indian state to reinvent its legitimacy. But here again, the opposition will have to demonstrate that a better model can be built in states where the BJP is not in power which can then be replicated nationally.

So what will hurt BJP is a forward-looking narrative that has maximum, if not universal, appeal through the division of castes and classes. But whether or not such a story can be constructed will depend on two political factors.

First, political ambitions should be presented as subordinate to a larger agenda. And second, there will have to be a process of creative destruction within the ranks of the opposition, with leadership vested in a person or body of people who have made tangible gains at the state level and who wish to expand these policies. . None of the variables are present at the moment, giving Modi a cushion his detractors cannot see.

