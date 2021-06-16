Boris Johnson faces possible Tory revolt over vote to extend coronavirus restrictions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces rebellion over plans to extend lockdown (PA Wire)

Boris Johnson faced with the prospect of a conservative rebellion when deputies are urged to approve the extension of coronavirus restrictions in England until July 19.

The House of Commons will vote Wednesday evening on the four-week postponement of the end of the lockdown measures, aimed at gaining more time for the vaccination program.

Labor has signaled he would support the extension so the PM is not defeated, but Tory lockdown skeptics are likely to express their anger in a debate.

Science advisers said the delay was needed to avoid another spike in hospital admissions due to the rapidly spreading Delta variant first identified in India.

Prime Minister of the Cabinet Michel gove said it would take something unprecedented and remarkable for the restrictions to be extended beyond July 19.

Mr Johnson will face Sir Keir Starmer in Prime Ministers’ Questions, but it will be the Health Secretary Matt hancock which will open the debate on the extension of restrictions.

Delays are also set to hit Scotland after Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the continent’s passage to the lowest restriction level would likely be delayed by three weeks.

The latest figures show 1,136 patients with Covid-19 were hospitalized in the UK on June 13, an increase of 18% from the previous week and the highest number since May 7.

Executives in the hospitality industry said they were bitterly disappointed with the delay and called for a postponement of the reintroduction of business rate payments to support struggling businesses.

Meanwhile, reports suggest ministers will soon announce that they will change the law to make vaccines mandatory for nursing home staff amid adoption concerns.

Department of Health and Welfare (DHSC) officials did not deny a Guardian report indicating that ministers would approve the measure for social workers in England.

According to plans, staff working with adults will have 16 weeks to get vaccinated or risk losing their jobs, according to the newspaper.

NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said everyone over 18 should be able to apply for a vaccine by the end of this week.

But a possible rift seems to have formed between the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunizations (JCVI) and ministers over the vaccination of young people.

The Telegraph reported that the JCVI will recommend against vaccination of under-18s in an interim statement until more data can be obtained on the risks.

However, a high-level government source referred to an earlier decision by the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the approach of other countries.

The Pfizer vaccine has been licensed for 12-15 year olds by the MHRA and a number of countries will immunize children in these age groups, the source said.

The ministers received no advice and no decision was taken.

Local leaders in England have raised concerns about possible Pfizer vaccine shortages in their regions and a delay in rolling out jabs.

Ian Ward, head of Birmingham City Council, told The Telegraph that unless the government can provide the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in sufficient numbers, it is difficult to see how we can safely unlock on July 19, adding that this applies to the whole country.

Last week, Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi admitted that Pfizer / BioNTech’s vaccine supplies will be limited over the next few weeks, but said he was confident to offer every adult a first dose by the end of July. .

That target has now changed, with the government announcing on Monday that it had been moved up to July 19.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs insisted that there was no shortage of vaccines and that deliveries were arriving on time and in accordance with orders.

