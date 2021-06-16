Politics
Grand reform of Modi government approves restructuring of Ordnance Factory board of directors, Prime Minister Modi Rajnath Singh
As part of a major reform initiative, the government on Wednesday approved a long-standing proposal to restructure the nearly 200-year-old Ordnance Factory Board, which operates 41 munitions and military equipment production facilities. into seven public entities in order to improve its accountability and efficiency. and competitiveness.
The decision to transform the OFB into public sector defense companies was taken at a trade union cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, nearly two decades after the reform measure was first discussed. times in order to bring professionalism and significantly improve its productivity, mentioned.
Willboost India Defense Manufacturing Sector: Rajnath Singh
Describing it as a “historic decision”, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said there would be no change in the conditions of service of nearly 70,000 employees of the organization and that the decision is motivated by the efforts to boost India’s defense manufacturing sector.
No change in the conditions of service of employees
“This is an important decision that complements India’s national security requirements. It will help achieve our defense production goals. There will be no change in the conditions of service of employees,” he said. he told a small group of reporters.
Entities to take shape by the end of the year: Gouv
Officials said the seven entities are expected to take shape by the end of the year and will be managed by professional management with a broader goal of improving the product line, increasing competitiveness. and improved profitability.
“This restructuring aims to transform munitions factories into productive and profitable assets, deepen specialization in the product line, strengthen competitiveness and improve quality and profitability,” said one of the officials.
What will the new entities produce?
The new entities will produce ammunition and explosives, weapons and equipment, vehicles, troop comfort items, optoelectronic equipment, parachutes and ancillary products, officials said, adding that the reform process was underway. deployment course as part of the Prime Minister’s vision for autonomy. in the defense sector.
All OFB employees belonging to production units would be transferred to legal persons
“All OFB employees (group A, B and C) belonging to production units would be transferred to legal persons on deputation initially presumed for a period of two years without modifying their conditions of service as employees of the administration central, ”said another official.
The retirement obligations of retired and existing employees will continue to be assumed by the government, according to the Cabinet decision.
Currently, the OFB reports to the Defense Production Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.
The seven entities will include an Ammunition and Explosives Group, a Vehicle Group, a Weapons and Equipment Group, a “Troop Comfort Items Group”, an Auxiliary Group, an Optoelectronics Group and a group of paratroopers, officials said.
The ammunition and explosives group would be mainly engaged in the production of ammunition of various calibers and explosives and its objective would be to tap the huge potential for exponential growth, including for the export market.
The vehicle group would mainly engage in the production of defense, mobility and combat vehicles such as tanks, BMPs (infantry fighting vehicles) and mine protected vehicles. The group’s objective would be to increase its share in the domestic market through better use of capacities and also to explore new export markets.
The weapons and equipment group is said to be mainly engaged in the production of small arms, medium and large caliber firearms and other weapon systems and is expected to increase its share in the domestic market by meeting domestic demand as well as by diversifying its products, officials said. mentionned.
A new structure to overcome various shortcomings
“The new structure would help overcome various shortcomings of the current OFB system by eliminating inefficient supply chains and encourage these companies to become competitive and explore new opportunities in the market, including exports,” said the second. responsible.
“Today’s decision would allow these companies to be self-sufficient and help improve accountability and efficiency in the operation of the 41 factories of the new companies,” he said.
The government also decided to delegate the authority of the cabinet to an empowered group of ministers, led by Rajnath Singh, to decide on matters related to the restructuring of the OFB.
Besides Singh, the empowered group includes Interior Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Law Ravi Shankar Prasad and Minister of Labor Santosh Kumar Gangwar.
At present, the government has to shell out around 5,000 crore rupees per year to pay the salaries of OFB employees. In addition, this gives OFB approximately Rs 3,000 crore as an operational cost.
Ammunition factories with longstanding performance issues
Ammunition factories were created as “captive centers” to meet the needs of the armed forces, but they have long faced performance problems. Over the past two years, the government has unveiled a series of measures and reform initiatives to make India a hub for defense manufacturing.
Last August, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh announced that India would stop importing 101 weapons and military platforms such as transport planes, light combat helicopters, conventional submarines, missiles of cruise and sonar systems by 2024.
A second negative list, imposing import restrictions on 108 weapons and military systems such as next-generation corvettes, airborne early warning systems, tank engines and radar, was released recently.
In May of last year, the government announced the increase of the FDI limit from 49% to 74% under the automatic channel in the defense sector.
India, one of the biggest importers of arms
India is one of the largest importers of weapons in the world. The Indian armed forces are estimated to spend around $ 130 billion on equipment purchases over the next five years.
The government now wants to reduce its dependence on imported military platforms and has decided to support domestic defense manufacturing.
The Defense Ministry has set a target of $ 25 billion (Rs 1.75 lakh crore) turnover in defense manufacturing over the next five years, which includes an export target of 5 billion dollars (Rs 35,000 crore) of military equipment.
