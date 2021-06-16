India adaptable, agile even amid COVID-19 pandemic: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): India as a nation is adaptable and agile even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday and noted that the government has implemented huge reforms in sectors such as mining, space, banking and atomic energy.

During the opening speech of the 5th edition of VivaTech via video conference, the Prime Minister said that the challenges facing humanity can only be overcome with a collective spirit and a human-centered approach and called for the start-up community to take the lead.

He said partnerships were important for India because it is an open society and economy and a nation engaged in the international system.

Calling the COVID-19 pandemic “the greatest disruption of our time,” he said all nations had suffered losses and felt anxiety for the future.

The Prime Minister said that the VivaTech platform reflects France’s technological vision.

“India and France have worked closely together on a wide range of topics. Among these, technology and digital are emerging areas of cooperation. It is urgent that this cooperation continues to develop. It will help not only our nations but also the world in general, ”he said.

“Many young people have seen Roland-Garros with great enthusiasm. One of India’s tech companies, Infosys provided technical support for the tournament. Likewise, the French company Atos is involved in a project to manufacture the fastest supercomputer in India. Whether it is the French Capgemini or TCS and Wipro in India, our IT talents are at the service of businesses and citizens around the world, ”he added.

Prime Minister Modi said young people are best placed to fuel global transformation.

“The challenges facing our planet can only be overcome with a collective spirit and a human-centered approach. For this, I call on the start-up community to take the lead. The start-up space. up is dominated by young people. They are people freed from the baggage of the past. They are best placed to fuel global transformation. Our start-ups need to explore areas such as health, environmentally friendly technologies, including waste recycling and new age learning tools.

The prime minister said that during his conversations with President Emmanuel Macron, during his summit with EU leaders in Porto in May, the digital partnership, from start-ups to quantum computing, emerged as a key priority.

“As an open society and economy, as a nation engaged in the international system, partnerships are important for India. France and Europe are among our key partners.”

He said history has shown that leadership in new technologies boosts economic strength, jobs and prosperity.

“But, our partnerships must also serve a larger purpose, in the service of humanity. This pandemic is not only a test of our resilience but also of our imagination. It is a chance to build a more inclusive future, caring and enduring for all, ”he said.

Noting that India’s tech talent pool is famous around the world, he said young Indians have provided technological solutions to some of the world’s most pressing problems.

“India has 1.18 billion cell phones and 775 million Internet users, more than the population of many countries. This is more than the population of several countries. Data consumption in India is among the highest and cheapest in the world. The Indians are the biggest users. social media. There is a diverse and large market awaiting you. “

He said digital expansion in India is fueled by the creation of cutting-edge public digital infrastructure.

Prime Minister Modi said that 523,000 km of fiber optic network connects 150,000 village councils and that many more will be connected in the times to come.

“Public Wi-Fi networks across the country are coming. Likewise, India is actively engaged in fostering a culture of innovation. There are cutting edge innovation labs in 7,500 schools as part of Atal’s innovation mission. Our students follow participate in many hackathons, including with students abroad. This gives them the much needed exposure to global talent and best practices, ”he said.

Referring to the disruption caused by the pandemic, he said it doesn’t have to mean desperation.

“Instead, we need to stay focused on the dual foundation of repair and preparation. Around the same time last year, the world was still searching for a vaccine. Today we have a number of them. Likewise, we must continue to repair health infrastructure and our economies. In India, we have implemented huge reforms in all sectors, be it mining, space, banking, atomic energy, etc. It shows that India as a nation is adaptable and nimble even in the midst of the pandemic.

“And, when I say – brace yourself, I mean: isolate our planet from the next pandemic. Ensure that we focus on sustainable lifestyles that stop ecological degradation. Strengthen cooperation to advance research as well as innovation, ”he said.

Prime Minister Modi said digital technology has helped the country “cope, connect, comfort and take comfort” during the pandemic.

“Thanks to digital media, we were able to work, talk to our loved ones and help others. India’s unique universal biometric digital identity system – Aadhar – has helped us deliver timely financial support to the poor. We could provide free food for 800 people. millions of people and provide subsidies for cooking fuels to many households. In India, we were able to implement two public digital education programs – Swayam and Diksha – in record time to help students. “

The Prime Minister called for investments on the five pillars of talent, market, capital, ecosystem and culture of openness and said India offers what innovators and investors need.

The Prime Minister said that India’s advancements in tech and startups are well known and several unicorns have appeared in recent years.

“Our nation is home to one of the largest start-up ecosystems in the world. Several unicorns have appeared in recent years. I invite the world to invest in India on the basis of the five pillars of talent, market, capital, ecosystem and culture of openness, ”he added. (ANI)