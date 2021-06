Modi Invites Investment in India at Global Meeting | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited to invest in India, based on what he dubbed the five pillars of talent, market, capital, ecosystem and a culture of openness. During the opening speech of the fifth edition of the VivaTech Summit, the Prime Minister said that India’s advancements in the tech and start-up world are well known. Our country is home to one of the largest start-up ecosystems in the world. Several unicorns have appeared in recent years. India’s technological talent pool is famous around the world. Indian youth have provided technological solutions to some of the world’s most pressing problems. I invite the world to invest in India on the basis of the five pillars of talent, market, capital, ecosystem and culture of openness, added the Prime Minister. VivaTech, is a digital and startup event in Europe, jointly organized by Publicis Groupe, a leading advertising and marketing conglomerate, and Les Echos, a leading French media group and takes place every year in Paris. He said the focus should be on sustainable lifestyles that stop ecological degradation and said the focus should be on redress and preparedness as the nation emerges from the devastating second wave of the pandemic. . He also said there was a need to isolate the planet from the next pandemic. We must continue to repair health infrastructure and our economies, he said. In India, in the grip of the second wave of Covid-19, the infection is spreading at a rapid rate, setting new records almost daily in terms of the number of people infected. The Prime Minister called on the start-up community to take the initiative to work with a collective spirit and a human-centered approach to meet this challenge. The start-up space is dominated by young people. These are people freed from the baggage of the past. They are best positioned to fuel global transformation. Our start-ups need to explore areas such as healthcare, environmentally friendly technologies including waste recycling, agriculture, new age learning tools, he said. On the issue of digital partnership, from start-ups to quantum computing, which has become a key priority, he said, history has shown that leadership in new technologies boosts economic strength, jobs and prosperity. But our partnerships must also serve a larger purpose, in the service of humanity. This pandemic is not only a test of our resilience, but also of our imagination. It is a chance to build a more inclusive, caring and sustainable future for all.

