The statements made here in our ancient city of Shusha today …

Statements made here in our ancient city of Shusha today will reverberate around the world, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a press release after the signing ceremony of Shusha’s statement, Trend reports .

“It’s an important day in our lives today. It is a historic day. Today we welcome the dear president of the brother country, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to the land of Karabakh, to the land of Shusha. I would like to take this opportunity to welcome my dear brother to Shusha and Karabakh on behalf of all the Azerbaijani people.

My dear brother has been to Azerbaijan several times, but we are together in Karabakh, in Shusha for the first time. This visit has historical significance because the Joint Declaration, the Declaration on Allied Relations, signed today elevates our relations to the highest level. The name of the Declaration is the Declaration of Allied Relations, and that name itself says it all, it says it all. Today we have established a qualitatively new relationship, and all the provisions of this Declaration are a guarantee of our future cooperation.

I have repeated many times in press conferences and in my speeches that Turkey and Azerbaijan are today the closest countries to the world. There are many factors that unite us. First of all, history, culture, common ethnic roots, language, religion, national values, national interests, the brotherhood of our peoples. Today we set a unique example of global cooperation and alliance.

The Declaration signed today is based on history. The Declaration reflects the words of the great leaders of our peoples Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and Heydar Aliyev. At the beginning of the 20th century, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk declared: “The joy of Azerbaijan is our joy and its sorrow is also ours.” At the end of the 20th century, Heydar Aliyev declared: two states. These historic words are the key factor for us, for our business. We remain committed to this testament, demonstrate our commitment to our ancestors, and guide future generations by signing the Declaration on Allied Relations in the City of Shusha, which was liberated in the 21st century.

The joint statement refers to the historic Kars agreement. The historic Kars agreement was signed exactly 100 years ago. It also has great symbolic significance. The Joint Declaration on Allied Relations signed in the liberated city of Shusha after 100 years shows the direction of our future cooperation.

The Declaration covers many important issues. At the international level, it focuses on our cooperation, our common activities, our political, economic and trade relations, culture, education, sports, youth policy and practically all other fields. It demonstrates the importance of energy security and the southern gas corridor for Turkey, Azerbaijan and Europe. Every problem reflected in it is of great importance. I would like to highlight two problems among them. First, the question of cooperation in the field of defense. Defense industry issues and mutual military assistance are reflected in this statement. This is a historic achievement. We show again that we will always be together. We will continue to ensure our mutual security, just as Turkey and Azerbaijan have been together on all issues so far. This will continue to be the case.

The second important issue is transportation. The declaration contains very clear statements on the opening of the Zangazur corridor. This is the result of a new geopolitical situation that emerged following the Second Karabakh War. Today we are not only talking about the Zangazur Corridor, which will connect Turkey and Azerbaijan by rail and road, we are creating this corridor through concrete work. It is important that this issue is reflected in the joint declaration on allied relations.

Today we meet in Shusha liberated. Today the attention of all the Azerbaijani people and even the Turkish people, I am sure, is there. The eyes of the world are there. Because this visit was eagerly awaited in Azerbaijan. I know this is of great interest. The statements made here in our ancient city of Shusha today will reverberate around the world. They will have great repercussions. The historical significance of this visit will be discussed for many years to come.

The city of Shusha was liberated on November 8. The release of Shusha required great heroism. Anyone who comes to Shusha and looks at these craggy rocks can see that it takes a lot of heroism, professionalism, courage and selflessness to liberate this city, which is considered an impregnable fortress. Heroic Azerbaijani soldiers shed blood, became martyrs, climbed steep cliffs only with small arms, freed Shusha from the enemy and hoisted the Azerbaijani flag.

The Azerbaijani and Turkish flags fluttering today in Shusha show our unity. From the first days of the Second Karabakh War, from the early hours, my dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed unequivocal, clear and open support for Azerbaijan. From the first hours of the war, he declared that Azerbaijan was not alone. It both inspired us and at the same time stopped all the forces and all the circles that were going to intervene. He said that Turkey is with Azerbaijan, and from the first hours to the last minutes of the war, the support of my dear brother and the Turkish Republic, the brotherly Turkish people gave us extra strength. This political and moral support inspired us. Messages of congratulations, expressions of support and solidarity from all over Turkey have once again demonstrated our unity to the whole world.

Today the Turkish media are here in Shusha, and I want to highlight their activities. They risked their lives to show the real situation at the most dangerous moments of the war and to convey it to the public and to the world. Personally, I often watched the reports on Turkish TV channels during the war and saw again that it was not only about professionalism, but also about solidarity and love. The real voice of Azerbaijan, the just cause of Azerbaijan has been conveyed to the world from the most dangerous places, the places where the bombs were falling. Turkish media immediately went there and prepared reports. They were well aware that since Armenia could not resist us on the battlefield, it fired at our civilians with long-range missiles, Tochka-U and Iskander M missiles, killing over 100 civilians, including children. and women. We have seen again the love, affection and solidarity of all the Turkish people during the war. We already knew we were a nation in two states, as my late father said, but the war again showed it to the world, and we will never forget that support.

The Second Karabakh War is now a thing of the past. As a result of the 44-day war, the Armenian army was completely destroyed. Armenia was brought to its knees, waved the white flag, surrendered and was forced to sign an act of surrender after Shusha’s liberation, after which our other quarters were returned to us without a single blow. no fire is fired. The occupation, which lasted for almost 30 years, has ended. Azerbaijan ended it with the support of fraternal Turkey. Thirty years of negotiations had yielded no results. It shows again that where there is will, determination, strength and justice, anything is possible. Of course, inspired by this support from an ally like Turkey during the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan fulfilled its historic mission, restored justice and restored its territorial integrity.

A new era begins now. I met my dear brother in Fuzuli town today, met him there and showed him the ruined landscape of Fuzuli. There is no city of Fuzuli. You also went there and saw that there is not a single safe building. The hated enemy destroyed all of our buildings. Aghdam is in a similar situation. Our historic monuments have been destroyed, demolished and looted.

Notice what condition the city of Shusha is in. Shusha is a historic town and not a single building has been built here in the 28 years of occupation. I showed this building to my dear brother. The Shusha Governor’s Office building was built during the time of my late father. Shusha’s buildings were constructed both during his time and during the reign of Panahali Khan and Ibrahimkhalil Khan. The loathsome enemy did not leave a stone unturned. You can see the ruined places of Shusha. In fact, we have slightly renovated some places here. When I arrived here earlier this year, the city was completely devastated.

Shusha is a historic city of Azerbaijan because Panahali Khan laid the foundation of this city in 1752 and after that 98 percent of the population of Shusha were Azerbaijanis. Despite the 30 years of occupation, Shusha did not fold, knew how to preserve his national spirit, his dignity, and waited for us. And we came and released Shusha.

Today the president of the brother country is our guest in the historic city, and it is impossible to express the feelings we have. I’m sure everyone who comes here feels the same, and we are grateful to Almighty God for giving us the opportunity to experience these very emotional days.

My dear brother, we were looking forward to seeing you in Shusha. I invited you. In December of last year, we, the presidents of the two countries, agreed to have our next military meeting here, and that is what happened. Welcome again, welcome to your homeland, welcome to Shusha!

Turkish-Azerbaijani unity and brotherhood are eternal! ” Said the head of state.

