Tracking India’s Immunization Progress: Everything You Need to Know

Even though the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is on the decline, vaccine shortages continue to be reported across the country.

The Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday that the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country had exceeded 26.53 crore, including more than 4.81 crore of doses given to people aged 18-44. . A total of 4,720,6953 people aged 18 to 44 received the first dose and 968,098 received the second dose since the start of the third phase of the vaccination campaign across the country.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries each in the Group age 18-44.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the country’s most vulnerable population groups against Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that India needs a rapid and comprehensive vaccination and not the BJP’s “brand of lies and rhyming slogans” to cover up the vaccine shortage caused. by government inaction. He also alleged that the government is trying to save the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attempts that facilitate the virus and claim the lives of people.

India needs a swift and comprehensive vaccination – not the usual brand of BJP rhyming lies and slogans to cover up the vaccine shortage caused by the Modi government’s inaction, Gandhi said on Twitter. The GOI’s constant attempts to save the false image of the Prime Minister are facilitating the virus and taking the lives of people.

Covid vaccine shortage

A vaccine shortage continues to be reported in many areas. For example, the nationwide Covaxina shortage has raised concerns among those due to receive their second dose after receiving the first vaccine in the second week of May in most towns in Gujarat.

Previously, vaccine shortages forced the Tamil Nadu government to suspend vaccination from June 2-5. Many residents who visited vaccination camps in their localities on Tuesday were fired by authorities saying they had no stocks and asked them to come after June. 6.

On June 3, when the vaccination centers run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the state government had to remain closed due to a vaccine shortage, thousands of doses were still available from private hospitals not far from the BMC headquarters.

Recently, several private hospitals across the country said they had no clarity on the supply of Covid-19 vaccines under the new policy announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and which it had led to suspend vaccination in their centers.

Hospitals sought to put in place an appropriate mechanism and a one-stop-shop system for purchasing vaccine doses. They also claimed to have approached vaccine makers Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII) as well as state governments, but to no avail.

Vaccination campaign underway in a center in Thane on Wednesday. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

In a recent communication to the Union Health Ministry, Prakash Kumar Singh, Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII, reportedly wrote: As per your instructions, we do not accept any further orders / payment from a hospital private country. . We await your further instructions regarding the roadmap for future supplies to private hospitals.

There is also an ongoing debate over vaccine prices in private hospitals. Bharat Biotech said the pace at which it was supplying Covaxin to the government was not sustainable in the long term and that a differential price in private markets was justified to offset some of the costs. In a detailed statement on the price of Covaxin, the Hyderabad-based manufacturer said that despite the differential pricing, the company was only achieving a blended price of less than Rs 250 per dose.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi announced that the Center would buy 75% of doses from vaccine manufacturers, including 25% of the state quota, and give them free to state governments. No state government, he said, will have to spend on the purchase of vaccines.

Vaccination roadmap of the Center

The Center has established a roadmap whereby the country will procure 216 doses of the basic vaccine by December of this year, which it says would allow the entire adult population to be vaccinated.

India has also placed an advance order for block 300 million dosesof a new vaccine against Covid-19, Corbevax, from the company Biological E.

The Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday that the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 26.53 crore. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The Comptroller General of Medicines of India (DCGI) had previously given the green light for the approval of foreign vaccines in India without clinical trials. But when it comes to vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna, several other countries are ahead of India, awaiting delivery of their confirmed orders.

Whether Pfizer or Moderna, we have centrally coordinated Pfizer and Moderna, most of the time their order books are already full. It depends on their surplus over what they can supply to India. They will return to the Indian government and we will ensure that their doses can be provided at the state level, Lav Agarwal, co-secretary at the Ministry of Health, said last month.

Novavax has said it will prioritize developing countries for the initial supply of its Covid-19 vaccine. The Maryland-headquartered company said its vaccine has shown 100% protection in late-stage trials against moderate and severe illnesses caused by SARS-CoV-2, a boost for the prospects of its Indian version, Covovax.

It should be noted that, given that we have a 1.1 billion dose commitment with COVAX with our partner Serum Institute (of India), a large portion of our first doses will go to low- and middle-income countries, because they should, CEO Stanley C Erck said on a conference call Monday.

A big hit in the arm could be the vaccines India is likely to obtain from the United States both directly and through COVAX. Early estimates suggest India will receive around 2-3 million vaccines in the first tranche.

A man takes the jab at Acropolis shopping center in Kolkata on Wednesday (express photo by Partha Paul)

Last week, the United States announced it would distribute vaccines to India as part of its global vaccine sharing strategy, days after Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met with key officials from the administration in Washington DC.

As Biden made the announcement, Vice President Kamala Harris called Modi about Washington’s plans to make vaccines available to other countries, including India. A US statement said the Biden-Harris administration would begin sharing the first 25 million doses to countries as part of sharing at least 80 million vaccines globally by the end of June.

Digital divide hinders access to vaccines in rural India

In addition to the availability of vaccines, access and the digital divide remain critical concerns in rural areas. Highlighting the digital divide in the country, the Supreme Court had asked the government how practical it was to make registration on Co-Win compulsory for everyone.

The Indian Express had reported that more than a month after the Supreme Court learned that Common Service Centers (CSCs) would be roped to register the rural population for vaccination on the Co-Win platform, the 3 lakh CSCs represent less than 0.5 percent of the total number of people who have registered so far.

According to records obtained by The Indian Express, of the 28.5 crore people who had registered for the vaccination until June 12, only 14.25 lakh had registered through the CSCs.

Although the total number of registrations made by CHCs has increased slightly month over month, it still highlights the gap between rural and urban India and raises questions about vaccine equity.