After meeting Jokowi, Sandiaga Uno becomes a gun driver to deliver three ministers: National Okezone





JAKARTA – A number of ministers in Advanced Indonesian Cabinet held a limited meeting with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Presidential Office, Jakarta, Wednesday (6/6/2021). After holding the meeting, the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy (Menparekraf) Sandiaga Uno became a “shoot” driver for delivering three ministers in a golf cart. At that time, only one golf cart was available. Sandiaga Uno therefore took the initiative to bring in the Coordinating Minister (Coordinating Minister) of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Mendikbud Ristek) Nadiem Makarim, and Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin. Sandiaga as a driver for the three ministers also obtained permission from Paspampres. As a result, they didn’t waste that rare moment to take photos together. Airlangga Hartarto appeared to be on the passenger side right next to Sandiaga, while Nadiem Makarim and Budi Gunadi Sadikin were in the rear passenger seat. Read also :Many younger generations, Hary Tanoesoedibjo, believe that local creative industries can develop better Nadiem Makarim who was sitting in the back took out his cell phone and asked the three ministers to raise their hands. And also had a photo taken by the vice president’s secretary, Oemar. “Previously, we had an internal meeting with the president, the four of us had a vehicle that could only take us one. So I asked Paspampres for permission because there were four of us, I have it. just taken, ”Sandiaga Uno said. “Pak Airlangga is seated in the front, and Pak Menkes and Pak Nadiem are seated in the back, and I become a gun driver,” said the former deputy governor of DKI Jakarta. Read also :To accelerate the takeover of Parekraf, Sandiaga Uno proposes an additional budget of IDR 500 billion for the state budget in 2022 Jokingly, Sandiaga assured that he was not reckless when he was the driver of the three cabinet ministers of Advanced Indonesia. “Obviously, when will the opportunity to lead the coordinating minister and two ministers whose positions are super important. So we can not drive recklessly, obey the driving speed as a pioneer of road safety”, a- he declared. (fkh)

