At a press conference after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin On Wednesday in Geneva, President Biden challenged Chinese President Xi Jinping’s qualification as a journalist as an old friend who could be persuaded to authorize an international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Let’s get it straight, we know each other well, we weren’t old friends, Biden said. It’s just pure business.

Biden had several heated exchanges with reporters after concluding his bilateral meeting with Putin, including a particularly heated one with CNN Kaitlan Collins. Before boarding Air Force One on the way back to Washington, he approached a melee of reporters and apologized for being a wise man.

The characterization of Biden and Xi as something other than adversaries came from Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, who has become somewhat of an adversary of the White House in recent months. Doocy asked Biden if his long-standing relationship with the Chinese leader could help the United States and other countries try to find out how researchers believe the pandemic emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in the end of 2019.

Will there be a time when you could call him old friend to old friend and ask him to open up China to World Health Organization investigators trying to shed light on COVID-19? ? Doocy asked.

Biden may dispute the terms of his relationship with Xi, but during the presidential campaign he frequently claimed to have traveled 17,000 miles with him as Barack Obama’s vice president. Xi was then Chinese vice president.

That’s how I got to know him so well, Biden said of their travels. But the extent of the displacement was misleading, The Washington Post found earlier this year. Now that the pair are presidents of their respective countries, they must find a way to fix the problem of the origin of the virus, which shows no signs of abating as a national problem for Biden. Republicans, in particular, have insisted that he confront China more forcefully over the possibility that human activity is responsible for a pandemic that has sickened 177 million people worldwide.

While scientific consensus has held that the virus started in a market, another view is that it escaped from a lab where it was being studied.

President Biden in Geneva on Wednesday. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)

While Biden has said he believes China hasn’t explained how the coronavirus started, he has so far failed to explain how he would confront the Communist nation over the increasingly controversial issue of the origins of the pandemic.

China is striving to present itself as a responsible and very, very open nation, the president said on Wednesday.

Biden portrayed the Beijing expedition of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccine as an effort by China to try to portray itself as a responsible global citizen. He predicted that these efforts would come to naught unless Chinese leaders allow a further investigation into how the coronavirus started.

Some things you don’t have to explain to people in the world, Biden said. They see the results. Is China really trying to get to the bottom of this?

Many scientists believe that the hypothesis that the coronavirus escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology must be considered a serious possibility, and the theory has entered the mainstream, with the approval of Bidens. But assessing what remains a highly speculative notion will be impossible without China’s cooperation.

Republicans, for their part, are already calling for new sanctions against China, although there is only circumstantial evidence to suggest that a lab accident was responsible, and even this evidence was forcefully contested.

World Health Organization investigators had only limited access to Wuhan, and their subsequent report, which endorsed the hypothesis that the coronavirus originated from a wild animal market was widely criticized.

Biden recently asked the intelligence community to provide a detailed report on the origin of the pandemic. Yahoo News reported last spring that the intelligence community was considering the possibility of a lab breakout in the early stages of the pandemic.

Without unrestricted access to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, its facilities, records and staff, no investigation will be considered complete, and this access is entirely up to China. Beijing has strongly disputed any suggestion that its scientists are in any way responsible for the advent of the coronavirus.

As the Presidents made clear on Wednesday, this impasse will be difficult to resolve. Biden tried to get past him, claiming he would rally the world to try to stop the next pandemic. Epidemiologists believe another will arrive shortly.

