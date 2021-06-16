Indians vaccinated with Covishield not forced to quarantine in South Korea

Those from India vaccinated with two injections of the Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield will be able to enter South Korea freely as South Korea will withdraw the mandatory two-week quarantine guidelines from next month.

However, people inoculated with Covaxin will have to remain in quarantine for two weeks, the news agency reported. YEARS.

In an exclusive interaction with YEARSSouth Korea’s envoy to India Shin Bong-Kil said: “The South Korean government has decided to withdraw the mandatory two-week quarantine if individuals are fully vaccinated. serve a mandatory quarantine if the person has taken Covishield, but those vaccinated against Covaxin are required to serve a two-week quarantine. “

Meanwhile, South Korea’s ambassador to India explained the restrictions only to the general public and not to heads of state and senior officials.

“We have seen that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken Covaxin and if Prime Minister Modi wants to visit Korea at any time he can visit Korea without quarantine. Senior officials, for example, if the head of state- Indian army major visits Korea, no need to be in quarantine, “he said YEARS.

The Korean envoy also praised India for the decision to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to the neighboring country and said it was a big gesture by India.

“As a diplomat, I think it is a good gesture to provide vaccines to countries neighboring India … If India had not helped them, then who would have volunteered to help the neighboring country? like Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives and others. I think it is a good gesture from India. We should help each other, “added the Korean envoy.

