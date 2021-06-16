PML-N chief calls out profanity in NA culture Punjabs





Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sheikh Rohail Asghar said on Wednesday that the use of abusive language was “only part of the culture of the Punjab” when it was used. asked about the chaotic scenes of Tuesday’s parliamentary session.

Asghar made the remarks as he addressed the media outside the premises of the National Assembly. The images spread like wildfire on social media and were received with near universal condemnation on Twitter.

Journalist Mehr Tarar said that name-calling and abusive language can be widespread in the Punjab, but in no way can it be interpreted as being the culture of the Punjab.

“Just because you get away with some dirt in your personal life and with your friends and chamchas doesn’t make it ‘cultural’ or acceptable,” she added.

Insults and abusive language can be spread in the Punjab, but this can in no way be interpreted as being the culture of the Punjab. Just because you get away with some dirt in your personal life and with your friends and chamchas, that doesn’t make it “cultural” or acceptable https://t.co/A5GvlhUrvI

– More from Tarar (@MoreTarar) June 16, 2021

Criticizing Asghar, journalist Amber Shamsi said it was an insult to Punjabi culture.

Read: Public disbelief as NA crumbles

Government and opposition lawmakers on Tuesday used foul language and pounced on copies of this year’s federal budget during opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif’s speech.

Budget books were seen flying down both sides of the aisle as the nation witnessed in disbelief the despicable scenes of the proceedings aired on television and social media.

Videos circulating on social media showed PTI’s Ali Nawaz Awan using abusive language; Murad Saeed standing on the desk and throwing budget books at the opposition; Shireen Mazari and Ali Amin Gandapur with other MPs shouting Chor, Chor.

PTI’s Faheem Khan, Jamil Ahmed Khan, Saifur Rehman, Abdul Shakoor Shad were the other ruling party lawmakers at the forefront of the confrontation with the opposition. Sheikh Rohail Asghar of the opposition, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Chaudhary Khalid Javed were more active on their side.

Read more: Ruckus in Sindh Assembly on Water Scarcity

The situation reached such a point that the Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser had to call in sergeants-at-arms from the Senate. However, the throwing of the budget books on both sides continued with the same frequency and force. As a result, Malika Bokhari of the PTI and a few sergeants-at-arms were injured.

Taking action on the incident, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday banned seven lawmakers, on both sides of the aisle, for creating heckling and behavior deemed “unparliamentary”.

Three parliamentarians were banned from each PTI and PML-N in power and one from the PPP.

The legislators excluded are Ali Gohar Khan (PML-N), Chaudhary Hamid Hameed (PML-N), Sheikh Rohail Asghar (PML-N), Faheem Khan (PTI), Abdul Majeed Khan (PTI), Ali Nawaz Awan (PTI) and Syed Agha Rafiullah (PPP).

Earlier today, the speaker met with Prime Minister Imran Khan where the political situation in the country and the turmoil of yesterday’s meeting were discussed. He added that the prime minister had been informed of the incident, adding that those who allegedly violated the sanctity of the House would be punished.

In addition to the violence that took place yesterday in the National Assembly, concerns have been expressed over the use of foul language.

Sources said that before the meeting between the Prime Minister and the President, an investigative meeting was also held in Parliament under the chairmanship of Qaiser, which was attended by the Vice President and the Secretary of the Assembly. national.

A committee led by Qaiser has completed the investigation in which it was decided that members who used vulgar language on Tuesday would not be allowed to attend the session. Among the rioters at the session were government ministers and high-ranking members.

The NA speaker further stated that action would be taken against those who violate the sanctity of the House without any discrimination.

