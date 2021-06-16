BIP Chancellor advises President and Mendikbudristek





The contribution is linked to the Merdeka Learning Campus Merdeka (MBKM) program. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, BOGOR – Various adjustments need to be made to respond to global changes that occur quickly and unexpectedly. The Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Kemendikbudristek) responded by launching the Merdeka Learning Campus Merdeka (MBKM) program. The activities of the MBKM are a form of government response to adapt the education system to the needs of the present day. “The MBKM allows students to study outside of their study program. Even students are free to study off campus for three semesters. Students can do internships in multinational industries, teach in project schools in villages. And to be able to participate in study programs in other countries, ”said Nadiem Makarim MBA, Minister of Education and Technology during the discussion of a series of activities at the Merdeka Campus Festival on Tuesday (15 / 6). Participate in this Ir activity Joko Widodo as President of the Republic of Indonesia and Professor Arif Satria who is Rector of the IPB University as well as President of the Forum of Indonesian Chancellors (IRF). In addition, there were also representatives of the students who participated in the MBKM program organized by the Ministry of Education and Culture and representatives of leaders of public and private companies. On this occasion, Professor Arif gave some information to the President of the Republic of Indonesia and to the Ministry of Education and Technology regarding the sustainability of the running MBKM. One of the important things, he said, is to create the right regulations to support this activity. For example, the Law on Teachers and Lecturers contains the qualifications of lecturers. “When we were at the Merdeka Learning Campus, it was difficult to find qualified practitioners. There must be an adjustment in the legislation so that it can be conducive to the establishment of an independent campus. The same goes for the accreditation system, which must be independent, as well as for the campus ecosystem. Then, the statutes of the universities that are part of the government must be reformed, “added Professor Arif in the statement received. Republika.co.id. He also explained that the Merdeka Campus program fits perfectly with the agenda of IPB University. Since 2019, IPB University has launched programs that allow students to study outside of their campus. For example, by combining research, entrepreneurship and learning into one activity. So, he said, when the MBKM program was launched, there was the term “tumbu find lid”. This program strongly supports the agenda of IPB University. In response to this, Nadiem was very happy and called Professor Arif the “champion” of the Merdeka campus. Even before the launch of this program, this idea was initiated by IPB University. It’s great to have a very responsive partner. The same was conveyed by Ir Joko Widodo, who responded well to this contribution and encouraged all parties to continue to collaborate. “Independence Campus requires the collaboration of everyone, including campuses, students, government, industry and others. The most important is the speed of each part. For example, the speed of curriculum revision on campus, the development of programs in the industrial world and the national education ecosystem. It is not only the job of the Minister of Education and Culture, but all must work together if you want to build a developed Indonesia, ”concluded Ir Joko Widodo.







