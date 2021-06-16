Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s QWP attacks Imran Khan’s government for ignoring the province’s share of the budget





ANI | Update: Jun 16, 2021 11:08 p.m. IST

Peshawar [Pakistan], June 16 (ANI): The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province criticized the federal government led by Imran Khan for reducing the province’s share of the development budget. a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday, QWP provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao rejected the 10 percent increase in government employee wages and pensions as ad hoc relief in the federal budget and called said it should have been increased by 25 percent, Dawn reported. He also blamed the flawed economic policies of the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for making the lives of the poor miserable. “Per capita debt now stands at 172,727 rupees, which says a lot about the poor performance of leaders,” he added. Sherpao further stated that the country’s total debt had climbed to 38 trillion rupees by the end of March 2021 and alleged that the prime minister used derogatory language against his political rivals but he could not tolerate The critics. “Imran had claimed to prefer suicide to seeking loans from international money lending institutions, but now he has buried Pakistan under IMF loans,” he said and asked the prime minister to hold on. his promise. The QWP chief alleged that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was ignored in the federal budget because it did not have a mega recovery project for the poverty-stricken province. He predicted that the government would soon announce an increase in the price of petroleum products to ensure the collection of the petroleum tax up to Rs 610 billion, Dawn reported. Adding to the “sheer injustice” on the part of the federal government, Sherpao also pointed out that other provinces were using Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s water share but the PTI government did not pay billions of rupees to the province. Despite the high-profile federal budget, several people expressed their dissatisfaction with the increase in salaries for government employees. and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday said the national budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year was “wrong” and warned the Pakistani people against any new provisions taxes worth 343 billion rupees. on lies. It is a bogus budget and the government will empty the people of achieving their goals, ”he said. nches, with members shouting slogans and taunting the finance minister laughing loudly as he praised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s economic initiatives while presenting the budget for fiscal year 2021-2022. (ANI)

