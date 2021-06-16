The Union government has not consulted and informed the states on vaccine procurement policies

In his speech of June 7, Prime Minister Modi underlined that the political decision of April 19 was taken by the Union government because the states had asked for autonomy in the management of the vaccination campaign.

On June 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused state governments of demanding decentralization of the immunization process and of failing to meet the challenges. A narrative was built by BJP leaders that the April 19 vaccine policy was based on the demands of state governments, and later they failed to take responsibility for immunization. The Union government, in its May 11 affidavit to the Supreme Court of India, also claimed that several rounds of consultations and discussions with experts, the state government and vaccine manufacturers had taken place. before making a decision on immunization policy.

The TNM spoke with representatives of southern state governments, all of whom confirmed that states had not been consulted or informed prior to the Union government’s April 19 decision to transfer responsibility for funding and the purchase of vaccines for the 18-44 age group.

In the multiple meetings held between Prime Minister Modi and the Chief State Ministers, which were also attended by the Health Secretaries, there was no discussion on the immunization policy and the States were briefed on the policy. revised, like the rest of the country, when the announcement was made on April 19.

Unilateral PM-CM meetings, without the possibility of interaction:

A dozen sources TNM spoke to confirmed the meetings were mostly one-sided in nature – with the prime minister telling states what needs to be done without an opportunity to raise questions, object or seek clarification. The meetings focused on issues such as containment zones, oxygen supply and the availability of oxygen concentrators.

A senior source from a southern state’s CM office told TNM that chief ministers from only three states – West Bengal, Maharashtra and Puducherry – were allowed to speak at a meeting of the CM held in January. Then-Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy urged the Union government to undertake a free universal vaccine, but his request did not receive a satisfactory response, the source said.

Speaking to TNM, Narayanasamy confirmed the same. At the MC conference, I suggested that you give the vaccination free, that the Union government procure it and give it to the states. The prime minister said they still have not made a decision. It was in January 2021, said the former CM of Pondicherry.

At no point has the Center or anyone told us that we (state governments) will have to fund vaccines. In the 2020 elections in Bihar, the prime minister said free vaccination would be given to the people of the state. Later, the Minister of Health also declared that there would be free vaccination for all. So in this context I put the question to the Prime Minister and when we insisted more he did not respond at all, added Narayanasamy.

The tone of these interactions was authoritative, according to a member of the bureau of another MC from a southern state who was aware of the meeting. “The meetings where Prime Minister Modi spoke were like a strict teacher addressing students, with no possibility of two-way interaction,” the source said.

No consultation process followed by the Union government

In his speech on June 7, Prime Minister Modi stressed that the decision was taken by the Union government because the states demanded autonomy in the management of the vaccination campaign. “We thought that if the states ask for this, they are enthusiastic, why not, give them 25% of the work. Finally, they tried their own methods. In such a big business, they’ve also determined what kind of obstacles this can happen, Modi said. Two weeks after the start of the policy opening, many states said the previous policy was better. Those who wanted the process to be decentralized also agreed with this, ”Modi said in his speech.

But a health secretary told TNM that while a few states had in the past sought power to manage the immunization process, before the policy was drafted and announced, no consultation had been carried out by the government of the United States. ‘Union. State government officials who attended the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) meetings were not provided with the meeting agendas in advance or the trial -verbal of the meeting.

This government’s biggest mistake was that it didn’t start thinking about vaccines until January 2021, when countries like the US, UK, Canada and even Spain already had placed their orders with Pfizer and Moderna in June 2020, Narayanasamy said.

After the April 19 announcement, several states contacted the Union government at different levels, urging it to reconsider the decision to pit the states against each other. Telangana’s chief secretary had written to his counterparts in Delhi asking for the policy to transfer responsibility for immunization to states. The answer was clear: policy cannot be changed at the request of states.

What have the states asked for?

The decentralization requested by states was not about public procurement or funding, state government officials say. The request was for the decentralization of administration and immunization implementation, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said.

I don’t think anyone has asked for decentralized purchases. When there are only two vaccine makers in the country, to say that letting hundreds of people bid and creating an imbalanced market would be foolish, PTR told TNM.

States were not prepared to manage competition among themselves to place orders with the two vaccine manufacturers available in the country. Without notice, the burden of dealing with manufacturers as well as funding was overwhelming for cash-strapped states.

Which states were asking: why should there be a central website where every vaccine in the country should be registered? Why should it require documents like Aadhaar when the SC has that Aadhaar is not required for services? Why should all these vaccination certificates be issued by the Union government? How do you confuse the diverse distribution and release of the implementation with diverse purchasing, which no one asked, PTR added.