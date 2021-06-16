Politics
Biden tells Putin some cyber attacks should be ‘banned’
GENEVA, June 16 (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that certain critical infrastructure should be “closed” to cyber attacks, but analysts said his efforts were unlikely to be more successful than previous attempts to carve out a niche for themselves. online safety zones.
Biden was not explicit about which areas he wanted off-limits, but spoke of 16 types of infrastructure – an apparent reference to the 16 areas designated as critical by the US Department of Homeland Security, including telecommunications, health care, food and energy.
“We have agreed to task experts from our two countries to work on specific agreements on what is prohibited,” Biden said following a lakeside summit with Putin in Geneva. “We’ll find out if we have a cybersecurity deal that’s starting to clean up.”
A senior administration official said the proposal focused on “destructive” hacks, as opposed to conventional digital espionage operations carried out by intelligence agencies around the world.
Putin’s response to the idea was not immediately clear. In a separate press conference, he said the two leaders had agreed to “begin consultations” on cybersecurity issues but had not directly referred to Biden’s proposal.
The threat of destructive hacks targeting critical infrastructure, a staple in disaster movies where renegade hackers unleash power outages and mayhem, has long worried experts.
The United States got a first glimpse of what this could mean last month, when ransom-seeking cybercriminals briefly triggered the shutdown of a major U.S. pipeline system, halting gasoline deliveries and triggering panic shopping along the east coast.
Previous cyber attacks targeting Ukraine’s power grid and a Saudi petrochemical plant have also raised concerns.
In all of these cases, the hackers involved are accused by the United States of working either directly for the Russian government or from Russian territory.
Russian officials have repeatedly denied carrying out or condoning cyber attacks, and Putin made no concessions on the matter on Wednesday.
“We have to throw in all kinds of innuendo, sit down at the expert level and start working in the interests of the United States and Russia,” Putin told reporters.
He then made his own innuendo, claiming that Russian officials tracked down malicious digital activity originating in the United States.
“We certainly see where the attacks are coming from. We see that this work is coordinated from American cyberspace,” Putin said.
Experts were skeptical that Biden’s proposal would be taken seriously by Putin.
“There is no indication that he actually accepted it,” said Keir Giles, a Russian expert at London-based think tank Chatham House.
Giles said tackling Russia’s emerging cyber threat would require “an explosion of honesty” from the Kremlin side.
“So far, there is no indication at least in Putin’s public comments that this epidemic has started,” Giles said.
The fate of a similar deal between former US President Barack Obama and Chinese leader Xi Jinping is not encouraging, said Stefan Soesanto, a researcher at the Center for Security Studies at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich.
The 2015 deal theoretically prohibited the theft of intellectual property for commercial purposes, but many cyber experts who track down Chinese hacking say Beijing ultimately reneged on the deal.
“Will Biden fare better than Obama / Xi? I don’t think he will,” Soesanto said.
Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; written by Andrey Ostroukh; edited by Mark Heinrich
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
